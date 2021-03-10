





Article content Three new COVID-19 cases were reported late Tuesday night at Brantford schools. The Brant Haldimand Catholic District School Board’s website indicated that positive cases were reported at Assumption College and Holy Cross and Notre Dame elementary schools. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 10 new local COVID-19 cases Back to video In all three instances, the Brant County Health Unit did not identify any close contacts within the school since each infected person was not in contact with any other school community individual during their period of communicability. The health unit on Wednesday reported 10 new local COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 47. An eighth positive case of a COVID-19 variant was reported in Brantford-Brant. The lineage of the variant in all eight cases is not determined. Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,488 have been resolved.

Article content Twelve local deaths in the community have been attributed to COVID-19. To date, 12,240 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,548 people having received second doses. Although the health unit website reports two COVID patients being treated at Brantford General Hospital, the hospital website reported six COVID patients at noon Wednesday. The hospital website includes people from outside of Brantford and Brant County, along with local residents. There are currently outbreaks at one high school and one elementary school in Brantford, with nine people affected. The high school is Assumption College, where four students and one staff member are affected. The elementary schools is James Hiller where there are four students affected. The outbreak at St. Peter School, which was declared on Feb. 19 and included eight students, was declared over on Wednesday. St. Peter is expected to reopen to in-class learning on Thursday. Outbreaks have been declared at the John Noble Home and St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, both in Brantford. An outbreak was announced Feb. 26 at the John Noble and on March 6 at St. Joseph’s. In each instance, single staff members tested positive. It is the fourth outbreak at each location since the pandemic began. Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member at a retirement or long-term care home.

Article content There are also outbreaks being reported at a local food processing plant where seven people have tested positive, and at a corporate office where three people have tested positive. Meanwhile on Six Nations, there were no new cases on COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There are currently 38 active cases, with five people hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 401 confirmed cases with 358 of those resolved. There has also been five deaths. Public Health Ontario reported on Wednesday 1,316 new cases of COVID-19. In Ontario, there have been 312, 428 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and, of those, 294,018 people have recovered. With 16 more deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,099. Latest statistics indicate that 978,797 vaccine doses have been administered with 279,204 Ontarians fully vaccinated.

