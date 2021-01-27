Local municipalities get provincial infrastructure funding

Article content

The provincial government is providing nearly $10 million in infrastructure funding to local municipalities.

Brantford will get about $3,456,000, while Brant County will receive just under $1.1 million, Norfolk County, about $2,557,000, and Haldimand County, about $2,636,000.

The money is provided through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund, which aims to support small, rural and northern municipalities with a range of infrastructure projects.

The province is providing about $200 million to 424 Ontario communities to help them address various projects in 2021.