Local lawyer creates race for Liberal nomination
A local lawyer is seeking to represent Brantford-Brant Liberals in the next federal election.
A member of Six Nations of the Grand River, Alison Macdonald announced her candidacy on Wednesday.
“It would be my privilege to represent the constituents of Brantford-Brant as a strong advocate for the needs of our community,” said Macdonald, who has practised law for the past 17 years and has an office on Six Nations. “I have connected to youth and adults in all areas throughout my career – the city, the county, Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit.”
Macdonald’s candidacy brings to two the number of people seeking to represent Brantford-Brant Liberals in the next federal election.
Michelle Meghie, a Mississauga resident with three decades of work experience in children and social services, is also seeking the nomination.
Brantford-Brant Liberals will select a candidate at a virtual nomination meeting on Aug. 10 with voting taking place between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
For more information about the nomination meeting visit: www.liberal.ca/nomination-notices/brantford-brant-nomination-meeting/ .
Macdonald spent the first seven years of her life in Brant County before moving to Simcoe.
A graduate of Simcoe Composite School, Macdonald earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a graduate degree in business administration from Simon Fraser University. She was called to the bar in 2004 after earning her law degree from Queen’s University.
She works with the Office of the Children’s Lawyer, an independent law office in the Ministry of the Attorney General that delivers justice programs on behalf of children.
“I consider myself a mother of three in a very blended situation,” Macdonald said. “I gave birth to one child myself, enjoy my husband’s child and am blessed in having my ex-husband’s youngest child as part of our lives.
“I feel I’m representative of today’s realistic situations of blended families, uncouplings, and this has also helped me with my own work in family law and representing children.”
As a small business owner, Macdonald said she can “identify with what the pandemic has done to us personally, financially and emotionally.
“I am pro-vaccine and aware of the extreme hardship that COVID-19 has caused on our children, families and lives,” she said.
“The pandemic has changed all of us and I will actively listen to those who wish to be heard.”
The next federal election will be the first time since 2004 that a local campaign will not have an incumbent seeking re-election. That’s because Brantford-Brant MP Phil McColeman, a Conservative, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
The Conservatives will be represented by local assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock, while the New Democratic Party’s candidate will be local teacher Adrienne Roberts and Cole Squire, a student and personal support worker, will run for the People’s Party of Canada.
The Green Party has yet to nominate a candidate.
