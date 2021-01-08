Article content

The local unemployment rate dropped in December, remaining well below national and provincial rates, according to figures released Friday by Statistics Canada

In Brantford and Brant County, the jobless rate dipped to 6.1 per cent from 6.6 per cent in November continuing a six-month trend.

Local jobless rate improves

“We’ve seen Brantford’s jobless rate cut in half, since reaching a high of 12.6 per cent last June,” Danette Dalton, executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie, said in a statement Friday.

She said January’s numbers “could tell a different story” depending on the duration of the provincial COVID-19 lockdown.

“But we hope there isn’t a spike.”

The planning board said local jobless rate was better than area communities. Only Guelph and Kingston had a jobless rate lower than Brantford.

In Norfolk, the unemployment rate was 6.3 per cent.

Statistics Canada’s estimates are based on a local survey conducted Dec. 6 to 12, prior to the Ontario government imposing stricter lockdown measures across the province to combat the spread of COVID-19.