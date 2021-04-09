Local jobless rate drops to 7.2% in March

“We are anticipating that the most recent stay-at-home order will have impacts on local employment,” Dalton said. “We’re committed to monitoring local labour market trends closely, and keeping the Grand Erie community informed and educated about local workforce needs and supports.”

The reprieve from lockdown was short-lived as the province reimposed the stay-at-home order this week

Figures released Friday by Statistics Canada show the Brantford-Brant unemployment rate dropped to 7.2 per cent March from 7.6 per cent in February. The drop is attributed, in part, to the lifting in February of provincial stay-at-home orders imposed just after Christmas. Employment rose across many sectors and occupations in March, Danette Dalton, executive director of the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie, said Friday.

The local jobless rate dropped slightly in March but the recently imposed provincewide lockdown could have an impact on local unemployment, according to a labour market analysis.

Dalton said more than 1,000 employees joined the workforce between February and March, with much of this growth concentrated in the health-care and social assistance sectors. However, employment in the area’s wholesale and retail trade and education sectors declined for the third consecutive month, she said.

Employment rose for both men and women in March but youth employment – for those aged 15 to 24 – continued its downward trend. Young women have been particularly affected by pandemic-related labour market shifts with 2,400 fewer employed since March 2020, Dalton said.

Many of those individuals were previously working part-time in manufacturing, construction and healthcare, she added.

The city first began feeling the impact of the pandemic in March 2020 and since then, the jobless rate has increased 1.7 per cent, Dalton said.

Norfolk County’s unemployment rate was 9.2 per cent in March, down from 11 per cent in March 2020.

Nationally, Canada gained 303,000 employees, which brought the national unemployment rate down to 7.5 per cent from 8.2 per cent in February. Ontario’s jobless rate, meanwhile, dropped to 7.5 per cent from 9.2 per cent marking a record low for the province since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the planning board is holding a Youth Work Now webinar at 11 a.m. on April 29 to showcase local resources aimed at helping those aged 15 to 24 find summer jobs, their first full-time jobs or start their own businesses.

To register for the webinar visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/YWN .

The planning board is one of 26 non-profit organizations in Ontario that play a leadership role in labour force planning. It is funded, in part, by the federal and provincial governments.