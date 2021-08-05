The Brant County Health Unit has surpassed a vaccination milestone, with 200,634 doses administered.

That includes 96,714 people, who have completed the two-dose vaccination series, according to figures reported Thursday by the health unit.

Local COVID vaccination program tops 200,000-dose mark

The figures were posted on social media and the health unit’s website at www.bchu.org/ServicesWeProvide/InfectiousDiseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx .

Also on Thursday, the health unit reported two new cases of the virus for the previous 24 hours.

The additional cases bring to 3,448 the number of positive tests in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 3,420 cases have been resolved.

Twenty people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of COVID-19.

There were eight active local cases of the virus as of Thursday.

The health unit said no one was being treated in hospital for COVID-19, however, the Brant Community Healthcare System said two people with the virus are being treated at Brantford General Hospital. The figures reported by the hospital may vary from the health unit because BGH patients may reside outside of Brantford-Brant. The health unit and healthcare system also may have different reporting times.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak declared July 27 involving five people an at a manufacturing facility is ongoing.

The health unit says 118,896 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.