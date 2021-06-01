





Local COVID-19 numbers trending downward

Article content The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. That’s down nine reported Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local COVID-19 numbers trending downward Back to video Active cases also declined to 84 on Tuesday from 89 on Monday. Hospitalizations in the area remained the same as the Brant Community Health Care System reported Monday and Tuesday three COVID patients receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. None was in critical care. The health unit reports four patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing in reporting numbers. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,265 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,161 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,092 variants of concern. Of those, 723 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 248 are the E484K mutation, 55 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 66 the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Article content Vaccinations in the area now stand at 91,073 and, of those vaccinated, 6,839 have completed their two-dose series. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province announced Friday that all eligible Ontario residents are expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of August as it hit its target of first shots to 65 per cent of all adults this month. Second-dose appointments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines opened Monday to those aged 80 and older. Those aged 70 to 79 will be able to book their second-dose appointments the week of June 14. For those who received their first dose between March 8 and April 18, second dose bookings will begin the week of June 28, depending on supply. Appointments also will be available to those with highest health-risk conditions and special education workers. Second-dose appointments for those who received their first shot between April 19 and May 9 will follow and those aged 50 and older as well as those with high-risk health conditions will be eligible. People who received their first shot between May 10 and May 30 and those who can’t work from home and those with at-risk health conditions can book their second shot starting on Aug. 2. Those who received their first shot from May 31 and onwards, as well as those aged 12 to 25, can start booking their second shot the week of Aug. 9.

Article content Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the “first-in, first-out” system. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. A new outbreak involving 10 cases was declared Monday at a food processing workplace. Because the workplace does not serve the public directly, its name is not disclosed by the health unit, which can effectively contact trace all those employed at the facility. An outbreak was declared over Monday at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant at 78 Icomm Dr. in Brantford. The outbreak, which was declared on May 20, involved three cases. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, three staff members • St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre, May 25, one resident • Community Living Brant Facility No. 3, May 22, one resident, two staff members • Portway Dentistry (Brantford), May 26, two cases

Article content • Food Processing No. 6, May 31, 10 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. A total of 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 32 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 27 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 699 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 18 when there were 658 new cases. There were nine deaths reported from Monday , bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,766. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 804 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 583 are in intensive care units and 387 of those people were breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. It is the first time since April 10 that less than 600 people are in ICUs. The province administered 120,195 doses of the vaccine on Monday. There are now 9,202,220 people vaccinated and 739,722 who are fully vaccinated.

