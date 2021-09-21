Local COVID-19 death toll rises to 29

The Delta variant is changing the dynamics of COVID locally, resulting in more deaths than have been seen in previous waves of the pandemic, says Brant’s new acting medical officer of health.

Dr. Rebecca Comley said Tuesday that the fourth wave of the virus has many similarities with previous waves: “Case numbers rise, followed by a surge in hospitalizations and, thereafter, we see an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.”

The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number in Brantford and Brant County to 29.

The victims were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s. Neither had a known epidemiological link to a confirmed case or infection suspected from community spread. Both were not hospitalized at the time of death.

The woman becomes the area’s youngest COVID-19 victim.

About one-fifth of the area’s COVID deaths, including Six Nations of the Grand River, which has had 13 since the beginning of the pandemic, have occurred in the last three weeks.

Comley, in her first media briefing since taking over from Dr. Malcolm Lock on Sept. 13, offered her condolences to the families of the latest victims.

And she urged people to get vaccinated.

“We continue to see data that show that COVID-19 vaccines are incredibly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.”

Health unit spokesperson Ryan Spiteri said when a person is counted as “not hospitalized” at the time of their death, they may have died elsewhere or they may have died in hospital but might not have been admitted to the COVID-19 unit or counted in the daily hospitalized count.

Comley noted the health unit is seeing first doses of the vaccine increasing in the past few weeks, especially in the 12 to 17 age bracket.