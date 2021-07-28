Local companies get provincial funding boost
The provincial government is providing $2.4 million to four local companies to build additions, expand product lines and add jobs.
The funding includes $885,900 for Grissin Bon, a food products company, to support its recently completed $6 million, 26,000-square-foot addition at its North American headquarters on Roy Boulevard in Brantford. The addition includes new equipment to help increase production and introduce new products.
“The new equipment will allow us to produce several different types of pretzels,” said CEO Franco Veglio, adding that the investment will create 15 new jobs.
The funding was announced by Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma who toured the new facility Wednesday. They were joined by Brantford Coun. John Utley, who was representing Mayor Kevin Davis.
“As Ontario turns the corner on this pandemic, one of our top priorities is supporting economic growth across all regions of the province,” Fedeli said. “These projects will make a significant impact in their local communities and economies.
“They will enable long-term measurable outcomes including private-sector investments, job creation, retention and strong regional growth.”
Other local companies to receive funding from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund are:
- $500,000 for Synergy Mouldworks on Worthington Drive in Cainsville to support a $3.5-million, 9,000-square-foot expansion. The company manufactures custom injection moulds for the automotive, medical and pharmaceutical industries. The investment will create five new jobs. “We’re excited for what the future holds for Synergy Mouldworks and the employment and economic opportunities for our community,” said company president Cory Robertson;.
- $500,000 for Rembos Inc, of Old Onondaga Road East, Brant County, for its $5.5-million upgrade its facility and infrastructure. The company is a wood products re-manufacturer that creates high-grade wood products from lumber mill seconds, including specialty trim, wall studs, fencing and pallet and truss components. The investment will create eight new jobs. “This funding will support Rembos’ export expansion of remanufactured wood products to the eastern and southern U.S., create additional jobs at our Brantford facility, and expand our purchasing of Ontario forestry products by almost 200 per cent over the next three years,” said Glenn Boothe, vice-president and managing partner;
- $500,000 for Elastochem Speciality Chemicals on Easton Road in Brantford in support of a $10-million, 50,000-square-foot expansion to add a new product line. The company is currently focused on sprayed polyurethane foam and is adding low/non-combustible and energy-efficient insulation board to its production facility. The new product will enable builders to achiev a highly efficient thermal wall enclosure while reducing or eliminating fire risk. The company’s expansion will help create 10 new jobs. “The 50,000-square-foot expansion will allow us to implement newly developed resin manufacturing technology to meet the needs of the construction market for years to come,” said president Sam DiLoreto.
Based in Calerno, Italy, Grissin Bon opened its Brantford operation in 2014 with a 30,139-square foot plant.
“This expansion and new production line are important to Grissin Bon,” Veglio said.
He said the company, which already produces a variety of bread sticks, will be able to double production and increase its product lines.
Veglio thanked the provincial government, the city’s economic development staff and Lanca Contracting, of Brantford, for their help to bring the company’s plans to fruition during a challenging time.
Combined, the manufacturing companies supported by the provincial government funding employ close to 100 people and their collective $25 million worth of investment will generate 38 new jobs in Brantford-Brant, provincial officials say.
Ontario is investing more than $100 million through its regional development program from 2019 to 2023 to support distinct regional priorities and challenges. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies, and plan for long-term sustainability and growth.
