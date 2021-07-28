Local companies get provincial funding boost

The provincial government is providing $2.4 million to four local companies to build additions, expand product lines and add jobs.

The funding includes $885,900 for Grissin Bon, a food products company, to support its recently completed $6 million, 26,000-square-foot addition at its North American headquarters on Roy Boulevard in Brantford. The addition includes new equipment to help increase production and introduce new products.

“The new equipment will allow us to produce several different types of pretzels,” said CEO Franco Veglio, adding that the investment will create 15 new jobs.

The funding was announced by Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma who toured the new facility Wednesday. They were joined by Brantford Coun. John Utley, who was representing Mayor Kevin Davis.

“As Ontario turns the corner on this pandemic, one of our top priorities is supporting economic growth across all regions of the province,” Fedeli said. “These projects will make a significant impact in their local communities and economies.

“They will enable long-term measurable outcomes including private-sector investments, job creation, retention and strong regional growth.”

Other local companies to receive funding from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund are: