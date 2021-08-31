Local candidates debate housing and opioid epidemic

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Housing and the opioid crisis were among topics discussed by three of the candidates vying to become the next MP for Brantford-Brant.

Conservative Larry Brock, Liberal Alison Macdonald and New Democrat Adrienne Roberts on Tuesday squared off in the first local debate of the Sept. 20 election. The debate was organized through a partnership among the Chamber of Commerce of Brantford-Brant, Brant.One, a local news website, and Rogers TV.

The remaining registered candidates — Karleigh Csordas, of the Green Party, Cole Squire, of the People’s Party of Canada, and independents Leslie Bory and John Turmel — didn’t participate.

Csordas just recently entered the campaign and wasn’t able to attend the debate. Squire was invited but was not allowed to participate after declining to disclose his vaccination status or take a rapid test for COVID-19.

Turmel and Bory didn’t meet the chamber’s policy of running for a recognized political party that runs candidates in the majority of ridings to be included in the debate.

Brock, Macdonald and Roberts were asked to address the growing housing affordability issue.

“Everyone is talking about housing here in Brantford-Brant and I can also tell that many people 35 and younger have given up on their dream of owning a home,” said Roberts, a teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board.

She noted that the NDP, in addition to seeing 500,000 new units built over the net 10 years, is committed to working with provinces and municipalities in developing social and co-operative housing.

“We need to be innovative in how we look at housing,”