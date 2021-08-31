Local candidates debate housing and opioid epidemic
Article content
Housing and the opioid crisis were among topics discussed by three of the candidates vying to become the next MP for Brantford-Brant.
Local candidates debate housing and opioid epidemic Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Conservative Larry Brock, Liberal Alison Macdonald and New Democrat Adrienne Roberts on Tuesday squared off in the first local debate of the Sept. 20 election. The debate was organized through a partnership among the Chamber of Commerce of Brantford-Brant, Brant.One, a local news website, and Rogers TV.
The remaining registered candidates — Karleigh Csordas, of the Green Party, Cole Squire, of the People’s Party of Canada, and independents Leslie Bory and John Turmel — didn’t participate.
Csordas just recently entered the campaign and wasn’t able to attend the debate. Squire was invited but was not allowed to participate after declining to disclose his vaccination status or take a rapid test for COVID-19.
Turmel and Bory didn’t meet the chamber’s policy of running for a recognized political party that runs candidates in the majority of ridings to be included in the debate.
Brock, Macdonald and Roberts were asked to address the growing housing affordability issue.
“Everyone is talking about housing here in Brantford-Brant and I can also tell that many people 35 and younger have given up on their dream of owning a home,” said Roberts, a teacher with the Grand Erie District School Board.
She noted that the NDP, in addition to seeing 500,000 new units built over the net 10 years, is committed to working with provinces and municipalities in developing social and co-operative housing.
“We need to be innovative in how we look at housing,”
Advertisement
Article content
Macdonald, an Eagle Place resident and longtime Six Nations lawyer, said every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.
“The Liberals have already launched the first-ever national housing strategy,” she said.
She noted the Liberals are promising a $1-billion loans and grants program to encourage rent-to-own programs.
And, if re-elected, the Liberals would bring in a program that would enable Canadians, aged 40 and younger, to save up to $40,000 toward their first home tax free, Macdonald said.
The Liberals also would ban blind bidding on homes and introduce measures to stop foreign ownership for two years, she said.
Brock, an assistant Crown attorney on an unpaid leave to run in the campaign, said house prices have risen 37 per cent in the past year and rents have gone up, too.
“These increases are tied, in part to supply issues and, in part, to speculators driving up prices,” he said. “I’m hearing the frustration of people who are unable to afford a home.”
He said a Conservative government would build one million homes over the next three years. As well, the Conservatives would use tax incentives to address the housing problem, he said.
The candidates also were asked to addressed the local opioid problem. Statistics posted on the Brant County Health Unit’s website show there were 21 opioid-related deaths as of June 30 this year. There were 22 deaths in 2020. A total of 125 opioid-related overdoses were reported as of June 30, compared to 174 in all of 2020.
Advertisement
Article content
Brock said drug addiction is often tied to other issues, including mental-health problems and homelessness.
“In order to fix this (the opioid crisis), we have to fix them all,” he said. “On the issue of opioids, we will treat the epidemic as a health issue.
“We believe law enforcement should focus on dealers and traffickers.”
He said a Conservative government would invest $325 million over the next three years to create 1,000 residential drug treatment beds and build 50 recovery centres.
Calling the opioid crisis a “public health emergency,” Roberts said the NDP has a “bold plan” to deal with the crisis, which includes decriminalization of using drugs.
“The reality is those using substances come from trauma and mental illness,” said Roberts, adding that an NDP government would ensure supports are available.
“We all know that when someone is ready for help, they need it right away.
All three candidates said they have seen the impact of the opioid on families.
“This is something I’m very passionate about,” Macdonald said. “Vulnerable people are incredibly important and they deserve as many rights as everyone else, whether they are addicted or not, whether they have children or not.
“Liberals will be there for them.”
She noted the Liberals included several opioid-related funding initiatives in their June 2021 budget, including $116 million to support harm reduction, treatment and prevention initiatives at the community level.
Plans call for the debate to shown on the YouTube channels of Brant.One and the chamber of commerce. RogersTV will show the debate on Sept. 4 at 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 7 at noon and on Sept. 9 at 3 p.m.
Vball@postmedia.com