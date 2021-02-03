Littell to seek Conservative nomination

Article content

Longtime Brantford businessman Mark Littell wants to be the next MP for Brantford-Brant.

Littell, chair of Brantford police services board, announced Wednesday he is seeking the Conservative Party of Canada nomination to succeed Phil McColeman, who has represented the riding since 2008. McColeman said he will retire as MP when the next federal election is called.

“I’m the kind of person who likes to get things done,” Littell, 65, said. “And I’ve always been involved in the community on a lot of different levels.”

He said he has known McColeman for a number of years.

“Our community will miss his strong representation,” he said. ““I will continue his legacy of legendary constituency service and parliamentary decorum.”

Littell is the second person to seek the Conservative nomination. Larry Brock, a Brantford assistant crown attorney, announced his candidacy on Jan. 22.

A date has yet to be set the Conservative candidate selection.