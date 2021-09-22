Library offers free printing of COVID vaccination certificates

Brian Thompson
Sandra Piet, information assistant at the Brantford Public Library's main branch in downtown Brantford helps Paul Olsen of Tillsonburg print his proof of vaccination on Wednesday September 22, 2021 in Brantford, Ontario. Proof of vaccination requirements went into effect today for people to enter restaurants, gyms and other non-essential places across the province. The library is offering the service of charge. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network
Paul Olsen of Tillsonburg went to Elements Casino in Brantford on Wednesday, the first day proof of vaccination was required to enter non-essential stores and services, such as restaurants and gyms.

Olsen said that, when he got vaccinated, he received a slip of paper with a QR code on it. He had that paper copied and laminated.

But the casino did not have a scanner to read the QR code, he said.

“They told me to come to the public library.”

At the Brantford Public Library’s main branch downtown, information assistant Sandra Piet helped Olsen access the Ministry of Heath website to obtain and print his proof of vaccination.

James Clark, the library’s communications officer, said staff can help people get the required vaccination information.

“We’ve found already there are a number of people who have needed this additional help because they have limited knowledge on how to use a computer or access the Internet.”

Clark said the library plans to offer the service free of charge for at least the next few months to help those who don’t have a computer, printer or smartphone.

