Liberals 'committed' to improving rail service, says minister

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was at the Brantford Via station on Thursday morning as part of a whistlestop tour along southwestern Ontario rail lines, announcing further studies into improving train service from Toronto to Windsor.

Alghabra spoke mainly about the Liberal government’s plan announced last month to establish high-frequency rail between Toronto and Quebec City, for which a call for bids will be put out this fall. High-frequency rail involves dedicated tracks for passenger trains, allowing them to travel at top speeds and avoid delays from freight traffic.

“Today, I’m happy to share with you that our government will be studying the opportunities to enhance passenger rail services in southwestern Ontario to see how we can improve service west of Toronto.” Alghabra said.

The possibility of high-frequency rail from Toronto to Windsor will be the second phase of the project, in collaboration with Via Rail and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Alghabra said.

“It’s a positive announcement,” said Brantford Coun. John Utley, who was filling in for Mayor Kevin Davis at the event. “But it’s only good for Brantford way down in the future.”

Utley noted that talk about a high-speed train system has been circulating for years.

“Most of our traffic is going from Brantford to Toronto and we know we need the GO Train system. If this expanded capacity helps the GO Train, then it’s positive.”

Also at the announcement was Brantford-Brant Conservative MP Phil McColeman, who is not seeking re-election in the next federal election. He was accompanied by the riding’s Conservative candidate Larry Brock.

McColeman said the minister is practising a popular political strategy leading up to an election.