Lewis announces retirement from Brant Community Foundation

The foundation, which started in 1997, accepts and manages charitable donations and turns them into income-earning funds. The proceeds are then distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes throughout the community.

“You look back at what the Ladies Benevolent Society of Brantford did and what others have done since and really it’s all about good people wanting to help,” she said.

Lewis cited as an example the Ladies Benevolent Society of Brantford, whose history can be traced back to the late 1860s when its members opened Sheridan Place, a home for widows.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“It’s all about good people wanting to make a difference now and long after they’re gone,” Joanne Lewis said in an interview after announcing that she will retire after leading the foundation for 20 years.

The community may have changed a lot over the years but the spirit of giving remains strong, says the executive director of the Brant Community Foundation.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Since its inception, the foundation has distributed $5 million.

The Ladies Benevolent Society’s spirit of giving continues today through the Sheridan Place fund, which is now worth $2 million. It was among the first funds to be transferred to the foundation, giving the fledgling organization the boost it needed.

Lewis said the foundation started with no permanent assets or endowment funds.

“Today, we have permanent endowment funds worth $20 million and we distribute approximately $600,000 a year in grants,” she said.

“We’ve had other funds come to us over the years.

“And when I look back I think we really have come a long way in 20 years.”

Hence, her decision to retire.

“I think its time,” Lewis said. “The foundation is in a good position now and I think, as a community, we can look back with pride on what we have been able to do for so many different organizations.”

She noted that, with help from the federal government, the foundation has been able to help the community’s most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis said she has appreciated the opportunity to work with so many of the community’s philanthropic leaders over the years.

Although no specific date for her retirement has been set, Lewis’s last day on the job likely will be sometime in June. A hiring committee to find a replacement has been formed.

Darin Cleary, chair of the foundation’s board, praised Lewis.

“She made everyone feel at ease and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.”

Paula Thomlison, chair of the foundation’s grants review committee, thanked Lewis for her years of service, especially during the pandemic.

“With Joanne’s guidance, we were able to respond quickly as organizations were struggling to meet the demand for services with their limited resources.”

Vball@postmedia.com

twitter.com/EXPVBall