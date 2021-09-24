Letters to the editor

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

COVID panic is not a product of deliberate government policies assisted by media fear-mongering.

Just look at what happened in Alberta, which removed mask mandates, said they would not bring out vaccine passports and reopened for business as usual. They have now done a quick turnabout because ICU beds are full.

I’m sure it wasn’t fear-mongering or the media that filled those beds. It was the fools who think there isn’t really a worldwide pandemic.

D. Ferrier

Brantford

Lack of limits on abortion troubling

Re: Abortion in Canada needs a legal framework (Sept. 15)

Thank you Lise Ravary for your column.

You are brave enough to say that abortions taking place when the fetus is viable outside of the womb should not happen unless it is a life or death issue.

The fact that at any given time, one operating room could be performing an abortion on a viable fetus while at the same time, doctors and nurses could be in another operating room fighting to save a baby of the same gestational age, should give us pause to consider that perhaps our lack of any limits for abortion in Canada is wrong.

Alice Stelpstra,

Dorchester, Ont.

Don’t change rules for unvaccinated

Changing COVID rules for high school athletes who say they did not have enough time to get vaccinated just doesn’t cut it these days.

When volunteer coaches quit because they were told they would be working with fully vaccinated teams, then something is wrong.

Students have had all summer to get vaccinated and if they are not, then so be it.