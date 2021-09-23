Letters to the editor

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Brantford sent a Conservative politician to Ottawa. He boasts that “Conservatism lives” based on 24,500 votes, or 22 per cent of eligible voters. Now that we have Conservatives on council, in Toronto and in Ottawa, how does Brantford benefit from this? No one seems to know. In 2021, the list of 150 “Most Livable Cities in Canada” ignored Brantford. The authors told me the city offers too few livability assets compared to other communities.

Larry Brock’s comments also show the worst side of politics. While the Conservatives lost the election, he says, that will not “deter me and my fellow members to fight every single day to hold Trudeau and his gang accountable.” How pathetic.

We are in a pandemic: 27,000 have died. When will the Conservatives grasp they should collaborate with the Liberals to defeat COVID-19? The virus is the common enemy. We need a Team Canada approach. We needed that a year ago. Sadly, Erin O’Toole was happy to bash Justin Trudeau whenever he could and he likely lost the election as a result. Bashing Trudeau keeps the base of 22 per cent happy. The other 78 per cent are not impressed.

Conservatism may live but how many will die until the opposition steps up and becomes part of the pandemic solution.

Ed Bernacki

Brantford

Disappointed by partisan comments

As a Brantford resident, I was disappointed by Larry Brock’s partisan comments as he looks forward to representing this community in Parliament.