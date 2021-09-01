Letters to the editor

It would be wonderful if all candidates, from the leaders to the locals, would run this and all other elections on their own merits. If they would just state their platforms based on truth, they would be much easier to like and trust. Always stating what is wrong with everyone else makes you not trust any of them. Our leaders are becoming more like the U.S. Do we want to live in a mess like they are now?

Marie Braund,

Brantford

Follow the science

Re: After 30 years, some frank words on climate change (Aug. 14)

Recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shared yet another apocalyptic report on climate change. As columnist Gwynne Dyer aptly points out the IPCC makes consensus decisions. The reality is science does not operate on a consensus basis. This report only considered a small data subset thus ruling out a substantial role for the sun in recent climate change. The conclusion? Recent climate change is mostly caused by human greenhouse gas emissions.

A paper published by 23 experts in the fields of solar physics and climate science from 14 different countries included datasets used by the IPCC and also included long-term temperature changes due to natural factors. Their conclusion? Totally opposite from the IPCC that “most, if not all, long term temperature changes are due to natural factors”.

Consensus on the causes of climate change provides a usefulness to politicians to make things easier for them. However, science does not work by consensus.

Luke Kemp, research associate at Cambridge University, is quoted as saying: “We need to have civil disobedience, protest and dissent” to best change the world. For Gwynne Dyer to agree with that approach is reckless and politically motivated. Follow the science not the UN’s methods.

Garry Goold

Brantford

National vaccine passport needed

Many countries have vaccine passports but in Canada, due to lack of federal direction and leadership, we will have many provincial passports. I can just imagine landing in some small foreign country airport with an Ontario vaccine passport. The question will be: Where is Ontario?