Article content Rethink bike lanes for Albion Re: City considers adding new bike lanes (April 14) We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Letters to the editor Back to video It never ceases to amaze me the ideas our city council comes up with to make life more difficult for ordinary citizens. Why anyone would want to put bike lanes on one of the oldest streets in Brantford is beyond me. Not only is Albion Street a bus route but it is also one of the travelled routes to Brantford General Hospital by ambulances, police, fire and other emergency services. Many drivers use Albion, rather than Brant Avenue, to get to the north end of Brantford. There is a parking problem on this street. With alternative week parking and cars from student housing, a group home, two ethnic halls, two churches, students from Brantford Collegiate Institute and residents with more than one car, finding a spot even on the best of days is extremely difficult. Traffic is also heavy on this street, especially in the early morning from 5 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Article content And there are near misses from collisions at the intersection with Palace Street every day. My family has lived on Albion for 100 years and I have lived with my family here for 55 years. So, I feel I know more about this area that the mayor and councillors who live in other areas of the city. I think city council should think long and hard before it agrees to this conversion. Carol Ann Wilson Westbrook

Brantford Flip-flopping Is anyone else as confused as I am? Doug Ford has flip-flopped on so many issues that affect the people of Ontario that it is obvious he has no clear plan. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said schools would remain. The next day Ford said schools are closing. I feel sorry for teachers, parents and students who have to deal with this. The most confusing for me is what is essential. I understand that food and medical are essential, along with beer and liquor — beyond that I’m totally confused. I might need clothing but I don’t think I can purchase that right now. I’m not too badly off, but kids grow at an alarming rate and may need spring and summer clothing. Ford has flip-flopped on parks and golf courses being closed or open so many times that I just take it one day at a time. He flip-flopped a day later on his plan to have police in the province enforce his “stay-at-home” order. One thing I am not confused about is that Doug Ford and his cabinet are not capable of leading the people of Ontario safely through this pandemic. — or at any other time. They need to resign.

Article content Freda Goulet

Brantford Not relying on science I thought the provincial government was relying on science in its pandemic strategy but obviously that is not the case. The closure of golf courses and tennis courts will result in anger, frustration and probably a decrease in health. Outside activities are recommended by the medical profession. The places where virus outbreaks have occurred are in churches, food processing and packing plants and distribution centres. This is the backward “covidiocy.” The one thing the government could have done, which would have drawn nothing but praise, is to provide paid medical leave for front-line workers so they can get the vaccine. Catherine Swan

Brantford

