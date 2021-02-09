Letters to the editor

Expositor Readers
Feb 09, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  3 minute read

Tax burden

With the city’s proposed sale of the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course, all the tax proceeds from the homes that will be developed on the property will be put directly, in perpetuum, into the affordable housing reserve fund. I was informed of this by a city official.

Whatever taxes are generated from the new development, be it $1 million or $3 million a year, will go directly into the housing fund, which tells us the taxes needed for the infrastructure and services for this new development will now have to be put, in perpetuum, onto city taxpayers. We all know services must be paid by someone. If this tax increase for that purpose is hidden, will we ever actually know how much we pay?

So, is this hiding something from the taxpayer? I believe so.

If we, as taxpayers, are going bear the burden of paying for affordable housing through our taxes would transparency be the way to go? In my opinion, I believe you must be transparent.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

So, instead of selling Arrowdale and secretly piling the tax burden on us, let’s keep Arrowdale, get it generating revenue and be upfront with citizens that our taxes are going up a set amount per year to fund affordable housing.

No one denies we’re in a housing crisis but let’s not hide things from the public.

After all, no matter how we look at it, we are all going to bear the burden of taxation for affordable housing. But we can do it without selling Arrowdale and we can do it without putting an unbearable burden on the taxpayer.

Dan Oakes
Brantford

Take healing approach to opioid crisis

Listening to a sermon by our minister, Rev. Paul Shepherd, I was struck by his separation of the terms “cure” and “healing.” He defined cure as when one recovers from a disease or situation and returns to the “normal” that existed before that disease or situation. Healing, he suggested, is what is necessary when one cannot eliminate the disease or situation and must learn to cope with it.

We already recognize drug addiction as a health issue. Can we go further and recognize that, like many other health conditions, alcoholism for instance, drug addiction also can be chronic? Is our best approach, when “curing” the person fails, to help them to” heal?” In the absence of a “cure,” could our efforts be then directed at preventing them from sliding into further harm for themselves and their community? For instance, stop their addiction from driving them into a life of crime.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

One thing that struck me when the pandemic arrived was that the LCBO stores were kept open as an essential service. The reason given was that continued access to alcohol prevented worse health issues from occurring. We have spent decades gaining expertise in dealing with alcohol addiction. Why not apply this expertise to opioids? That is not to say we have solved all the problems surrounding alcohol addiction, but we are coping with it far better than we are coping with our current opioid crisis.

Maybe we should  look at drug addiction in the same way we look at other chronic conditions and adopt a “healing” approach.

Robert J. MacMillan
Brantford

City deserves better

Re: Developer hopes for OK to build luxury apartments (Jan. 4)

It is important that the character and quality of any proposed development be in the best interest of our community. The recently announced redevelopment of the Game Time site does not achieve that goal. The project should not be approved as presently designed. As an architect for over 40 years, I can only describe this proposal by its lack of creativity and exploitation of the site.

Brantford does not need a 1970 North York solution as a model for future development. Brantford deserves better. There are numerous similar higher density projects in nearby communities that provide the creativity and quality lacking by this design.

Also, Brantford has declared a “climate emergency” and this project is far from a sustainable or a green solution. The only “luxury” that I can see in this design is the return on investment for the developer.

The presented image and description try to paint an attractive picture, but this is an ugly proposal that should be rejected and the developer told to do better.

Henry Lowry
Brantford