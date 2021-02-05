Letters to the editor

Article content continued

The more we get together, together, together

The more we get together, the WORSE off we’ll be

The more we get together, together, together

We’re helping COVID spread around, the worse off we’ll be

No gathering, No partying,

Start distancing, Start caring

The less we get together,

The better off we’ll be

Always wear a mask or stay home,

Do pickup or delivery

The less we get together,

The better off we’ll be

The less we get together, together, together

The less we get together,

The better off we’ll be

Irene Leclair,

Brantford

Justify bill for police headquarters project

Re: Councillors back police HQ expansion (Feb. 4)

I’m curious to know why city council is supporting a $39-million expansion to police headquarters, when Brant OPP just recently completed construction of a brand new headquarters, on five acres of land, for 9.3 million ? I’m not questioning the need for an upgraded facility, but I think the taxpayers deserve some kind of justification for an expenditure of this size. And, based on history, I think we can all be pretty confident that $39 million is just the starting point. The Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre and the new city hall come to mind.

How long will it be after this expansion that we will be told that our growing city cannot be properly served from one station? Construction of another will be inevitable at some point and maybe now is the time to think about that.