Article content
Something to sing about
I worked as a supervisor at a nursery school for seven years, as well as working in a day-care for two years, along with leading several other group activities with young children.
Letters to the editor Back to video
To encourage participation and the following of directions during essential activities, such as cleanup and snack time, we would often adapt words to familiar songs.
It seems to me that people who have not yet joined the battle to bring this pandemic under control might benefit from this type of leadership, too.
Below I present altered versions of familiar tunes.
We Can Make COVID Stay Away
(To tune of Hokey Pokey)
REMEMBER WEAR A MASK
REMEMBER WASH YOUR HANDS
REMEMBER STAY APART
As if you had a shopping cart
Do this every day to make COVID DEPART
That’s what it’s all about!
We can make COVID stay away-ay
We can make COVID stay away-ay
We can make COVID stay away-ay
That’s what it’s all about!
The Less We Get Together
(To tune of The More We Get Together)