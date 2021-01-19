Letters to the editor

Expositor Readers
Jan 19, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  3 minute read

Travesty

Meng Wanzhou: Do you know this person?

What about Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig? Do you know who they are?

Think about how you spent Dec. 25. Were you enjoying the day with 14 of your closest family and friends? Me neither.

Did you enjoy a meal in a fancy restaurant? Me neither.

Such was the day for our Huawei detainee in British Columbia.

However, both the Michaels, two Canadians, remain detained in Communist China. On Dec. 25, They “celebrated” their 747th day in strict confinement. No visitors, no fancy dinner, no outdoor activity.

Do you think the two Michaels would like to trade places with Meng? I wonder if the Canadian government officials who orchestrated Meng’s wonderful day celebrated, as well, knowing full well the two Michaels were languishing in prison.

How can this travesty continue?

Garry Goold
Brantford

Condo project

Re: Seven-storey condo building gets councillors’ support (Jan. 15)

I agree totally with Coun. Greg Martin about the large ugly condo building proposed for Fairview Drive.  It will overshadow all the nearby houses and the added traffic will be a nightmare.

Also, why have all the parking spaces above ground?  Does no builder in this city know about underground parking?

Coun. Martin is right. The property would have been better used for a library or site of a mid-sized performance space.

Please, councillors, listen to Coun. Martin and his and fellow wardmate, Coun. Dan McCreary.

Pat Margetts
Brantford

Carbon footprints

Re: Giant warehouse to be built for Hershey’s (Jan. 16)

Brantford and Brant County both have declared climate emergencies, yet both are proud of record building permits and seem to have no problem issuing new ones.

What is the carbon footprint for this warehouse, considering the truck traffic it will see? How about for all the buildings under construction in the city and county?

People complained about Arrowdale being sold to developers yet where are the complaints about the soon to be paved over farmland transferred to the city by county?

The only green is what goes into developers’ bank accounts.

Steve Whines
Brantford

It’s summer Down Under

Re: Lessons from Down Under (Letter, Jan. 14)

I want to remind the letter writer that it is currently summer in Australia and New Zealand. During summer here, we did not have a COVID problem either.

Adriana Sietsma,
Brantford

Show no sympathy

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died while defending the U.S. Capitol from a group of terrorists incited by the current POTUS. It reminds me of when a single terrorist attacked our Parliament. To show any sympathy toward those who attack our democratic institutions is immoral.

If Trump has an iota of self respect, he should resign with shame. Initially, he wouldn’t even even lower the flag for Officer Sicknick, and he calls himself and his ilk law and order people — only when it suits their wicked ideology.

Those who seek power through violence have no place in our diverse and free society.

Shawn Hasovic,
Ottawa 

Monumental failure

Around the time COVID-19 was initially ravaging long-term care homes, I remember my much better half commenting that she had read a second wave would be much more damaging to the LTC homes. I remember answering something to the effect of that was absurd and there was no way our provincial government (nor anyone for that matter), after going through the initial disaster, would not learn from it and this time do all the right things and push all the right buttons.

Never have I ever been so wrong. This is a monumental failure and there must be accountability. Premier Doug Ford has, in my opinion, done a fair job handling this whole crisis, but severely failed on this part of it. He promised an “iron ring” around the homes and didn’t come close to delivering on that, resulting in the deaths of many of our vulnerable seniors. Inexcusable.

Claude Castonguay,
Casselman, Ont.