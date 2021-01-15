Letters to the editor

Expositor Readers
Jan 15, 2021  •  7 hours ago  •  3 minute read

Art history

Many years ago, my mother created a painting of the old Market Square, with all the stalls set up, people cruising all the goodies, city buses lining Dalhousie and Colborne streets, chip wagons and with the old white city hall in the background.

Not many years later our city leaders saw fit (I’m not sure in what order) to build a new city hall on Wellington Street, chop up Market Street – a main downtown thoroughfare, build a fancy new Market Square mall with (wow) Eaton’s being the anchor store. Of course, we needed a huge parking garage for all the vehicles full of people piling into our new mall. Well, we all know that Eaton’s didn’t stay long nor did many of the other stores.

In the late ’90s, when I worked in a small office in the mall, it was a ghost town.

Then, weren’t we lucky to have that lovely new casino? All that nice money coming into city coffers — and what did our wise city councillors do with that? They built a fancy-schmancy tourist centre, which they now are planning to sell.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

And city hall soon will be abandoned as our council has paid Ottawa to buy the former Federal Building on Dalhousie Street, which is being expensively renovated for use as our new city hall.

I wonder where the next “new” city hall” will be?

And, last, to the dismay of many people in Brantford, councillors have decided to sell the Arrowdale Golf Course, a lovely green space in the middle of the city, for a housing development, creating more congestion and traffic.

My brother donated my mother’s painting to the city in 2002. But it seems to have disappeared from city hall. No one knows anything about it, which is a shame because it is a picture of our history.

If anyone knows where the painting is, I feel it should hang in the “new” new city hall.

Pat Margetts
Brantford

Sore thumb

Re: Seven-storey condo building gets councillors’ support

Living near Hayhurst Village, I am aware of its four storeys but do not feel overwhelmed by its height. That is because its scale suits the neighbourhood. If three additional storeys were added to its height, it would be a sore thumb. Whoever said it is correct. At seven storeys, the condo project proposed for Fairview Drive are out of scale with its surroundings

Where I live, there was, for a while, a parking problem with people who did not want their vehicles to be seen in the village parking lot. Notes were placed on windshields and the city added no parking signs. Neighbours of Fairview condos may encounter similar circumstances.

Whoever said it is correct. At seven storeys, the building will be out of scale with its surroundings.  As for the parking, to forestall it becoming a problem on neighbouring streets, perhaps the city could initiate the sale of permits for on-street parking or ban overnight parking as is done in Vancouver. Going further, initiate one or the other throughout the city.

Tony Broscomb
Brantford

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Lockdowns not working

It seems that the endless lockdowns in Ontario, which have destroyed businesses and caused harm to the lives of everyone, have not flattened the COVID-19 curve, but in fact cases have risen exponentially. Unlike countries like New Zealand that immediately banned entry of non-citizens when COVID-19 first hit, conducted stringent airport health checks and enforced quarantine rules, Canada took no such action in a timely fashion and we are now seeing the results of that.

Since lockdowns are not working, the Ford government needs to look for alternatives, including more stringent monitoring of arriving airport passengers and followups regarding quarantines. Without that, this disease will just keep coming in.

At the pathetically slow rate that COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Ontario, we can’t pin our hopes on them solving the spreading COVID-19 problems.

Larry Comeau
Ottawa