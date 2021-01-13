Letters to the editor

Expositor Readers
Jan 13, 2021  •   •  3 minute read

Lessons from Down Under

When I read about provincial premiers worrying about running out of vaccine, the Alberta premier saying he will buy his own and nations seemingly in bidding wars to get vaccines for their citizens, I am reminded of Australia and New Zealand.

They stopped the spread of COVID-19 dead in its tracks, and they did it without relying on a vaccine.

Robert J. MacMillan
Brantford

Restrict travel

What good is a curfew if you do not restrict travel?

People from high COVID infection areas are still travelling all over the province and we still allow international flights into the country. And let’s not believe the constant refrain that returning travellers self-isolate.

New Zealand has enforced travel restrictions and its COVID infection rate is zero, if I remember correctly.

This should apply to all especially, politicians and their families.

Are you listening Trudeau?

Steve Whines
Brantford

Hello, it’s a pandemic

Re: Kafkaesque (Letter, Jan. 13)

It is time for the letter writer to get out of his fictional world and into this one: There is a pandemic out there.

I hope he has signed a waiver, should he ever become ill from COVID-19, God forbid that he ties up an ICU bed, which could be used by someone who is truly trying to stay safe.

D. Ferrier
Brantford

Lockdown GTA, free rest of Ontario

The Greater Toronto Area was in lockdown before the provincial lockdown took effect. And COVID-19 rages on.

Let’s cordon off the GTA for 28 days. Allow no one in or out, no exceptions.

Meanwhile the rest of Ontario can return to yellow status.

We’ve carried the brunt of the GTA long enough.

Barry Daugharty,
Dorchester, Ont.

Spare me the Canadian gloating 

Canada needs some pulling back of the sheets on what’s going on in our own radical right-wing conservative (political) circles — any that revere the same underlying anti-democratic, white supremacist, racist and/or conspiracy forces.

We can start with Erin O’Toole’s rallying cry of “take back Canada.”  What dog whistle is this exactly? Or the photo ops and associations of our own federal and provincial political leaders and their staff with ilk like our homegrown Proud Boys, front and centre in Washington antics. How about Conservative MPs and MLAs (including Rempel, Poilievre and others) active on well-known so-called “free speech” sites. Canadian politicians sporting fatigues and pro-Trump messages.

We need sunshine on this insidious creep of white supremacy and conspiracy-mongering in our own politics, and expose this for what it is.

True conservatives with democratic personal and political values and healthy associations should have nothing to fear. But the radical, white supremacist, right-wing fringe getting a foothold in this country needs care and feeding from the politicians they are supporting, and we have a right to know what’s going on. There is enough to keep investigative journalists and “opinion makers” busy on Canadian risks, not “we told you so” gloating.

Spare me the “it couldn’t happen here.” We can all read and listen.

L.M. Ridgeway,
Ottawa

No skiing? Ridiculous

Cancelling downhill skiing by the Ford PCs was the most ludicrous and silliest thing the premier has done since invoking these draconian coronavirus decrees. The folks have been severely impacted by this plague, and to have the province tell them they cannot ski is beyond the pale. Exactly how is the virus going to be contracted outdoors on a hill with the folks sufficiently distanced from each other? It is little wonder why people have basically lost faith in this hopeless government.

Stephen Flanagan,
Ottawa

Honour system doesn’t work

Recently, it was observed that the new strain of COVID-19 is spreading. The only reason this could be was that people arriving from England were not isolating for 14 days. During the ’50s, when there was a polio outbreak, people were supposed to put up quarantine signs on their houses to protect everyone. The honour system does not work. Just like people who refuse to wear masks, there are going to be rebels. We must make sure we are all safe.

Gene Lake,
Gloucester, Ont.