Letters to the editor

Lessons from Down Under
When I read about provincial premiers worrying about running out of vaccine, the Alberta premier saying he will buy his own and nations seemingly in bidding wars to get vaccines for their citizens, I am reminded of Australia and New Zealand.
They stopped the spread of COVID-19 dead in its tracks, and they did it without relying on a vaccine.
Robert J. MacMillan
Brantford
Restrict travel
What good is a curfew if you do not restrict travel?
People from high COVID infection areas are still travelling all over the province and we still allow international flights into the country. And let’s not believe the constant refrain that returning travellers self-isolate.
New Zealand has enforced travel restrictions and its COVID infection rate is zero, if I remember correctly.
This should apply to all especially, politicians and their families.
Are you listening Trudeau?
Steve Whines
Brantford