Led police on chase around Six Nations, man jailed

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in jail after being found guilty of dangerous driving during a wild 35-minute police chase around Six Nations of the Grand River.

Kenneth Lee Akey also was found guilty of flight from police, failing to stop after an accident and possession of a weapon.

Justice Robert Gee conducted a four-day trial in February 2020 with a judgment that was supposed to be released in April but was delayed by the pandemic. Akey was found guilty last December and sentenced in June.

Gee said the evidence against Akey was “daunting, bordering on the overwhelming.”

And Akey, who testified in his own defence, was “simply incapable of belief,” the judge said.

The chase began on Jan. 11, 2019, with Akey following a man, who was on his way to work.

It wasn’t the first time Akey had harassed the man, who called his father. While the victim was on the phone, his truck was blocked in by Akey, who shot at him with a pellet gun. The shots could be heard by the victim’s father over the phone.

The victim was able to speed off and meet his father, who called police. The two men then began searching for Akey.

There was an increased police presence in the area that day as members of the Six Nations Men’s Fire were blocking the Cockshutt Road and Highway 18 intersection as part of a provincewide action showing support for those arrested at a pipeline construction site in British Columbia.

Besides the victim and his father, the search and chase included three OPP cruisers, a Six Nations cruiser and a helicopter. The chase circulated through much of Six Nations and sometimes roads bordering the territory.