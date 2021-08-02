Led police on chase around Six Nations, man jailed
A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in jail after being found guilty of dangerous driving during a wild 35-minute police chase around Six Nations of the Grand River.
Kenneth Lee Akey also was found guilty of flight from police, failing to stop after an accident and possession of a weapon.
Justice Robert Gee conducted a four-day trial in February 2020 with a judgment that was supposed to be released in April but was delayed by the pandemic. Akey was found guilty last December and sentenced in June.
Gee said the evidence against Akey was “daunting, bordering on the overwhelming.”
And Akey, who testified in his own defence, was “simply incapable of belief,” the judge said.
The chase began on Jan. 11, 2019, with Akey following a man, who was on his way to work.
It wasn’t the first time Akey had harassed the man, who called his father. While the victim was on the phone, his truck was blocked in by Akey, who shot at him with a pellet gun. The shots could be heard by the victim’s father over the phone.
The victim was able to speed off and meet his father, who called police. The two men then began searching for Akey.
There was an increased police presence in the area that day as members of the Six Nations Men’s Fire were blocking the Cockshutt Road and Highway 18 intersection as part of a provincewide action showing support for those arrested at a pipeline construction site in British Columbia.
Besides the victim and his father, the search and chase included three OPP cruisers, a Six Nations cruiser and a helicopter. The chase circulated through much of Six Nations and sometimes roads bordering the territory.
At one point, Akey was able to talk his way through a roadblock but, as he drove away, an officer noticed an element that had been described at the rear of his truck and followed him briefly with speeds up to 150 km/h.
At another point, the victim’s father encountered Akey at a T-intersection and tried to block him with his truck. But Akey drove into a small ditch to get around the other truck, scraping the sides of both vehicles.
On Bateman Line, officers deployed a spike belt, which Akey sped over.
Driving on the rim of one wheel, Akey pulled into the home of an acquaintance on Townline Road. He told a woman there he was being chased and, before running off into a cornfield, he asked her to tell police: “It was a black guy.”
He was later found hiding in an abandoned house.
Police found among Akey’s possession a bullet-proof security vest, badge, handcuffs and a baton with police markings.
During his trial, Akey testified he had been threatened and then chased by his victim. He said the victim’s father had reversed his vehicle into his, causing an accident.
He said he feared for his life.
He also said he thought his truck’s tire blew due to hitting a pothole.
And he said he was in the abandoned house “resting” because his knee hurt.
“I do not believe the testimony of Mr. Akey,” said Gee. “It defied common sense, was far-fetched and … in almost every respect it conflicts with the other credible evidence.”
The judge noted Akey said he was afraid but failed to notify police officers at three different roadblocks that he was being chased.
Akey’s lawyer challenged the evidence given by the victim and the victim’s father but Gee said they are credible.
The judge said Akey was “driving looking for a victim to use (his pellet gun) on and came upon (the victim).”
The judge also put Akey on probation for 18 months following his jail sentence.
Akey was given a driving prohibition and ordered not to communicate with the victim, the victim’s dad or the witnesses in the trial.
