Lawn bowling clubs want to stay put

Vincent Ball
Jan 28, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Rick Brzosowski, president of the Paris Lawn Bowling Club, stands outside the clubhouse that is slated to be demolished and replaced with a new building. Submitted
David Pierce and Laura Ritchie are members of the St. George Lawn Bowling Club's executive. Submitted
The Paris and St. George lawn bowling clubs have no interest in becoming facility owners or moving to new locations, club representatives say.

Both clubs are more than 100 years old. The Paris club, believed to be one of the oldest of its kind in Canada, is on Grand River Street North in Paris, while the St. George club is on Thompson Street.

“The membership doesn’t want to bowl in any other location,” said Paris club president Rick Brzostowski.

“The existing 137-year-old lawn bowling grounds are magical with the Grand River and sounds from the waterfall below and trains bustling by on the horizon.

“I know, personally, that I would quit bowling if it moved to another location.”

Brzostowski’s comments follow a recent decision by Brant County council to investigate the operation, ownership and location of both clubs.

The issue was brought to council by Coun. John Wheat,  who reminded councillors that plans call for the county to spend $75,000 on a design for a new facility for the Paris club. The St. George club will require an expenditure of about $40,000.

During 2021 budget deliberations, councillors voted to defer the $75,000 design expenditure for a year.

Wheat said those expenditures are just a start. If the buildings were turned over to the user groups, the county wouldn’t be obligated to retrofit them,  he said, noting that, by 2025, both buildings also must meet provincial accessibility requirements.

“We’ve put a lot of money into those facilities and don’t get five cents back,” Wheat said.

“We need to start looking at our nickels and dimes, folks, because, down the road, we’re going to have some big ticket items,”

Those items include new roads and water and sewer infrastructure.

The original motion called for staff to investigate options for ownership and operation of the clubs. Coun. John Peirce asked that staff investigate location.

David Pierce, a past president of the St. George club and member of the club’s executive, said membership has grown to 48 from just 18 in 2016.

“The way we see it, we already operate the club,” he said. “Like any organization we have a core group of volunteers who take care of a lot of the maintenance and we have another group that will help out if asked.

“The only time we get involved with the county is if there is something major that needs to get done.”

He said the club’s members and volunteers would be reluctant to become owners of the buliding.

“It’s a county recreational facility for people, mostly seniors, and we’d like it to stay that way.”

The Paris club has seen its membership grow to 75 members in 2020 from 13 in 2015.

