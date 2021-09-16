This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

While teaching creative writing at Laurier’s Brantford campus, the Canadian poet and short story writer won the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize and the 2021 Trillium Book Award for her short story collection, How to Pronounce Knife.

Laurier hosts virtual chat with Giller Prize winner

Thammavongsa and Eleanor Ty, professor of English, will have a virtual chat exploring the author’s work, including how she takes seemingly small events and elevates them into great literature.

The event, Aesthetics from the Small, runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, visit laurieralumni.ca/homecoming. The event is sponsored by the office of the senior executive officer, Brantford campus, and is part of Laurier’s 2021 homecoming celebrations.

How to Pronounce Knife, published by McClelland & Stewart Ltd., is a collection of stories focused on characters struggling to make a living, including the daily lives – both humourous and tragic – of immigrants. Thammavongsa highlights the hopes, endeavours and hardships of characters caught between cultures, languages and values.

The Giller Prize jury citation said How to Pronounce Knife “is a stunning collection of stories that portray the immigrant experience in achingly beautiful prose. The emotional expanse chronicled in this collection is truly remarkable. These stories are vessels of hope, of hurt, of rejection, of loss and of finding one’s footing in a strange new land. Thammavongsa’s fiction cuts to the core of the immigrant reality like a knife – however you pronounce it.”