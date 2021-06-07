Lambo, Tesla drivers charged with racing

Expositor staff
Brantford police say the drivers of a Lamborghini and Tesla were caught racing on Wayne Gretzky Parkway.
Brantford police say the drivers of a Lamborghini and Tesla were caught racing at about 8:30 p.m. on June 1 on Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police said the vehicles were clocked at between 150 and 200 km-h in a 70 km-h zone.

Charged are a 33-year-old man from Brantford and a 36-year-old man from Scotland.

Both are charged with racing.

They had their licences suspended for seven days and their vehicles impounded for seven days.

