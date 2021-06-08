Laferriere announces he won't seek re-election

Article content

Coun. Marc Laferriere will not seek a second term on Brant County council in the 2022 municipal election.

Laferriere, who represents Ward 2, said at a council committee meeting Tuesday night that he won’t be running for any office for the foreseeable future. He later issued a statement explaining the reasons for his decision.

“I decided this in April after discussing it with my family,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Time to focus on my family after 15 years of community politics, (25 years) if you include student politics).”

He recalled playing a game with his two young children, aged three and five.

“We were playing a game called ‘daddy two jobs’ and it kind of hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Laferriere, adding that he decided he needed to spend more time with family.

He said that he ran for council on an aggressive platform and that he has reached most of his goals.

He added that he is looking forward to completing the rest of his term.