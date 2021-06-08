Laferriere announces he won't seek re-election
Coun. Marc Laferriere will not seek a second term on Brant County council in the 2022 municipal election.
Laferriere, who represents Ward 2, said at a council committee meeting Tuesday night that he won’t be running for any office for the foreseeable future. He later issued a statement explaining the reasons for his decision.
“I decided this in April after discussing it with my family,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Time to focus on my family after 15 years of community politics, (25 years) if you include student politics).”
He recalled playing a game with his two young children, aged three and five.
“We were playing a game called ‘daddy two jobs’ and it kind of hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Laferriere, adding that he decided he needed to spend more time with family.
He said that he ran for council on an aggressive platform and that he has reached most of his goals.
He added that he is looking forward to completing the rest of his term.
“I am super grateful for it all and for every opportunity to serve the public good.”
He thanked family, friends, colleagues and others for their support.
Laferriere, who has run federally for the NDP in Brantford-Brant, made the surprise announcement during a discussion about the county’s community safety and well-being plan, which was brought to the committee for consideration.
Councillors unanimously supported the plan but not before Mayor David Bailey chastised staff for calling it an annual report and formatting it in such a way that it included an introductory letter from the chair, Laferriere, and not the mayor and the entire council.
“I feel like I’ve been slammed and overlooked and I’m quite offended because everyone knows what I have brought to this term,” said Bailey, adding that he has formed partnerships with all councillors to get things done.
“I’m very, very offended that something so good could be used, I feel, politically against this council.”
But Laferriere said he has seen several similar plans from other jurisdictions and all include an introduction written by the chair.
“The concern that this is political doesn’t hold any water because I’m not running again,” Laferriere said during the meeting. “I’m announcing that here. I decided on April 6 that I wasn’t running .”
In addition to supporting the plan, councillors also voted in favour of an amendment to have the introduction letter include the mayor and council.
