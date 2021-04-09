Lafarge seeks to extend Colborne Street West pit

Article content

Lafarge wants to extend its existing gravel pit on Colborne Street West to an adjacent property.

The company has applied to Brant County for official plan and zoning bylaw amendments to extract gravel from a 20-hectare parcel at 1044 Colborne St. W. Under the company’s plans, the actual pit would be about 17 hectares.

The property is adjacent to the company’s existing pit, southwest of the Brantford Municipal Airport. It is currently zoned agricultural and is being farmed.

The company’s plans were presented to Brant councillors at a recent planning meeting by Caitlin Port, of MHBC Planning Urban Design and Landscape Agriculture, and Luke McLeod, of Lafarge. Councillors voted to refer the matter to county staff for further review and the company’s application will be discussed at a future planning meeting.

Port highlighted a number of reports and studies that have been completed to support Lafarge’s plans. The studies include an archeological assessment, a noise assessment, an air-quality study. as well as a traffic and agricultural-impact study.