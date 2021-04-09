Lafarge seeks to extend Colborne Street West pit
Lafarge wants to extend its existing gravel pit on Colborne Street West to an adjacent property.
The company has applied to Brant County for official plan and zoning bylaw amendments to extract gravel from a 20-hectare parcel at 1044 Colborne St. W. Under the company’s plans, the actual pit would be about 17 hectares.
The property is adjacent to the company’s existing pit, southwest of the Brantford Municipal Airport. It is currently zoned agricultural and is being farmed.
The company’s plans were presented to Brant councillors at a recent planning meeting by Caitlin Port, of MHBC Planning Urban Design and Landscape Agriculture, and Luke McLeod, of Lafarge. Councillors voted to refer the matter to county staff for further review and the company’s application will be discussed at a future planning meeting.
Port highlighted a number of reports and studies that have been completed to support Lafarge’s plans. The studies include an archeological assessment, a noise assessment, an air-quality study. as well as a traffic and agricultural-impact study.
Councillors were told granular products taken out of the pit will be used to supply construction projects in Brantford and the surrounding area. The extension will replace the depleting reserves of the existing pit, councillors were told.
The extraction will take place in three phases followed by rehabilitation efforts following each phase. Company officials said they expect the pit to be in operation for 15 to 25 years.
The new pit, if approved, would be similar to the existing operation. The entrance and exit off Colborne would remain the same, as would the truck traffic, councillors were told.
Port said that, when operations are completed, the property will have a lake with shallow areas, naturalized slopes and wildlife habitat.
Efforts to notify nearby residents of the plans began with project introduction letters. There will be further opportunities to ask questions, councillors were told.
Anyone interested in learning more about the project can visit www.lafargebrantford.ca .
