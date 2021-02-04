Know Your City to appeal court decision on Arrowdale sale

Article content

The group fighting the city’s decision to sell the Arrowdale Municipal Golf Course says it plans to seek an appeal of an Ontario Divisional Court ruling that dismissed its judicial review application.

Know Your City Inc., represented by Veronica Martisius and Ronald Heaslip, said in a news release Thursday that it is scheduled to file its leave to appeal materials to the Court of Appeal on Feb. 19.

The group said that, earlier Thursday, the Ontario Court of Appeal granted a stay of the Divisional Court decision.

“The stay will prohibit the city from completing the sale of the Arrowdale lands until KYCI’s. motion for leave to appeal is decided.”

The group said it is “elated” with the stay.

Know Your City’s case, presented to a three-judge panel by video conference on Dec. 11, focused on three issues: council failed to follow its procedural bylaw when it made its decision; council failed to notify the First Nations about its decision; and council members had a “closed mind” when they made their decision.