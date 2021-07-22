Knives, drugs seized

Brantford police charged three people after seizing knives and drugs following a traffic stop just before 7:30 p.m. on July 18 in the area of Clarence Street and Erie Avenue.

A 29-year-old Brantford man is charged with two counts each of possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with a judicial order.

And a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both of Brantford, are each charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

During searches of the vehicle and suspects, police said they found several knives, including a prohibited weapon, about 18 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, about three grams of suspected fentanyl, some suspected hydromorphone pills and a scale.

Walter Street home searched

Police have charged a 44-year-old Brantford man with possession for the purpose of trafficking following a June 16 search of a Walter Street home.

During the search, police said they found about 1.58 grams of suspected fentanyl worth about $630 and 0.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine worth about $20.

Anyone with information of drug-related activities is asked to contact the Brantford police street crime unit at 519-756-0113, ext. 2286.

Possession of stolen property

A 35-year-old Brantford man is facing charges after being found by police passed out in the front seat of a vehicle parked at an Erie Avenue convenience store just after 5 a.m. on July 15.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen and the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs.