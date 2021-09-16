Judge urges society to 'do better' to help those with mental health, addictions problems
Article content
A Brantford judge used the sentencings in two cases that were linked by mental health issues to pronounce that society must “do better.”
Article content
Ontario Court Justice Gethin Edward said governments have failed to properly treat those dealing with addictions and mental illness.
Judge urges society to 'do better' to help those with mental health, addictions problems
“We, as a society, need to do better, to understand better, to help better and not simply blame ‘a lenient justice system’ without fully understanding the problem,” Edward said.
The judge said the problem is now more evident with the number of people “pushing their worldly belongings in grocery carts” around the city.
In one case before the judge, a 35-year-old man pleaded guilty to simple assault after he had an outburst last year at a downtown convenience store and spit at a coffee shop employee after refusing to wear a mask. He also damaged a door.
“Who behaves this way at the height of a pandemic?” asked Edward. “Why must decent, hard-working citizens of this community be subject to this conduct?”
To answer that question, the judge turned to a letter filed with the court by the man’s mother. She explained that her son began noticing something was wrong the year he turned 30. After unsuccessfully trying for five years to access the mental-health system, the man was “formed” into hospital after his offences and received psychiatric care for three weeks, resulting in appropriate medication and counselling.
“I only wish that we were able to get help sooner,” she wrote. “It is not for want of trying. We all tried, as a family.
“Criminalizing the behaviour of a person who is not in his right mind, either from a disease of the mind or a disease of the brain, would not serve the interests of justice,” stated the mother, adding that she is mortified by her son’s behaviour.
Article content
The second case involved a 38-year-old man who attacked two people he wrongly thought had slashed the tire on his vehicle while he was in a downtown convenience store. Highly agitated, the man was taken by police to hospital where he spat on a nurse.
The judge was told man had an anxiety disorder and anger issues that were treatable. And he was steadily employed, without a criminal record.
“But the problem for the accused is that, with his employed status, he has to pay up to $1,000 a year on a drug premium for the medication that works wonders,” noted the judge. “He wasn’t working because of COVID and the formula for determining the premium was based on the previous year’s income. He couldn’t afford the drug premium and so was not taking his medication.
“Go figure!”
The first man pleaded guilty to mischief under $5,000 and two counts of assault. The second man pleaded guilty to assault.
Edward noted that the Ontario Court of Appeal has directed judges to look for links between mental-health issues and criminal behaviour in such cases.
He sentenced each man to a six-month conditional sentence that includes three months of house arrest. And each man was put on probation for 18 months and ordered to take counselling as directed, take medication as prescribed and to have no weapons.
“No one listened to (the first man) for five years,” said the judge. “No one understood the financial ramifications of COVID on (the second man’s) drug premium.”
Article content
Edward said he understands concerns expressed by residents about crime in the downtown. But he said he hopes people can appreciate that the justice system deals with “unique and often tragic stories that must be understood.”
The judge pointed out mental institutions once “dotted the landscape” of southern Ontario. In closing many of the facilities, the provincial government promised instead a community-based group home model.
“The government derived the financial benefit of closing the mental institutions but, from my 38 years of experience in the criminal justice stem, failed to give effect to the kinder, gentler group home.”
Edward said people with mental-health and addictions issues end up in jails and detention centres ill-equipped to help them. Similarly, community shelters tend to be overcrowded, he said.
“Mental health is not a vote getter,” said the judge. “The face of it is not glamorous, or feel good, or envied by other countries on the world stage.
“We need trained personnel to respond and mental health facilities to receive and not require the most dire of emergencies to act.”
