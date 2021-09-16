Judge urges society to 'do better' to help those with mental health, addictions problems

A Brantford judge used the sentencings in two cases that were linked by mental health issues to pronounce that society must “do better.”

Ontario Court Justice Gethin Edward said governments have failed to properly treat those dealing with addictions and mental illness.

“We, as a society, need to do better, to understand better, to help better and not simply blame ‘a lenient justice system’ without fully understanding the problem,” Edward said.

The judge said the problem is now more evident with the number of people “pushing their worldly belongings in grocery carts” around the city.

In one case before the judge, a 35-year-old man pleaded guilty to simple assault after he had an outburst last year at a downtown convenience store and spit at a coffee shop employee after refusing to wear a mask. He also damaged a door.

“Who behaves this way at the height of a pandemic?” asked Edward. “Why must decent, hard-working citizens of this community be subject to this conduct?”

To answer that question, the judge turned to a letter filed with the court by the man’s mother. She explained that her son began noticing something was wrong the year he turned 30. After unsuccessfully trying for five years to access the mental-health system, the man was “formed” into hospital after his offences and received psychiatric care for three weeks, resulting in appropriate medication and counselling.

“I only wish that we were able to get help sooner,” she wrote. “It is not for want of trying. We all tried, as a family.

“Criminalizing the behaviour of a person who is not in his right mind, either from a disease of the mind or a disease of the brain, would not serve the interests of justice,” stated the mother, adding that she is mortified by her son’s behaviour.