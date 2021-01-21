Judge urges drug addict to help his community

Article content

A man being sentenced for hosting a crack house on Six Nations of the Grand River complained there isn’t enough help for those struggling with addictions so a judge urged him to do something about it.

“People need more help,” Gilbert L. Hill, 29, told Justice Gethin Edward. “People are asking for help but you sign a list and it takes months.”

“So, why don’t you do something about it?” responded the judge.

“People need counselling and there’s a shortage of counselling. Why don’t you become a counsellor? That’s a noble plan.”

Hill was one of eight people arrested on Aug. 1, 2019, when Six Nations police, with a search warrant, broke down the front door of a Second Line Road house the man was renting.

The judge was told that, as police entered, Hill made a move toward, but didn’t pick up, a loaded pump-action shotgun.

“Further investigation revealed the serial number had been tampered with,” said assistant Crown attorney Michael Dean.