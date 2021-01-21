Judge urges drug addict to help his community

Susan Gamble
Jan 21, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  3 minute read
The Ontario Court building at 44 Queen Street in Brantford, Ontario. Brian Thompson/Brantford Expositor/Postmedia Network Photo by Brian Thompson /Brian Thompson/The Expositor

A man being sentenced for hosting a crack house on Six Nations of the Grand River complained there isn’t enough help for those struggling with addictions so a judge urged him to do something about it.

“People need more help,” Gilbert L. Hill, 29, told Justice Gethin Edward. “People are asking for help but you sign a list and it takes months.”

“So, why don’t you do something about it?” responded the judge.

“People need counselling and there’s a shortage of counselling. Why don’t you become a counsellor? That’s a noble plan.”

Hill was one of eight people arrested on Aug. 1, 2019, when Six Nations police, with a search warrant, broke down the front door of a Second Line Road house the man was renting.

The judge was told that, as police entered, Hill made a move toward, but didn’t pick up, a loaded pump-action shotgun.

“Further investigation revealed the serial number had been tampered with,” said assistant Crown attorney Michael Dean.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Officers found a plastic bag with 21 grams of rock cocaine in a bathroom toilet and drug paraphernalia scattered around the house.

Among those charged with firearm and drug offences was Hill’s father.

Recently, in Ontario Court, the younger Hill pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a gun knowing the serial number had been defaced.

Defence lawyer Jesse Dostal said his client is showing remorse by taking responsibility for his crimes.

“He has saved the province a long, complicated trial with a number of co-accused.”

Dostal said his client had a violent and abusive childhood, turning to drugs and alcohol at the age of 12.

Hill is seeking to reconnect with his culture, said Dostal, asking the judge to consider a jail sentence of 18 months.

But the Crown asked for a sentence of a two years less one day, the maximum time that would  keep Hill out of the penitentiary.

“There was a strong suggestion of drug activity in the home and, knowing how drug culture can operate, it increases the likelihood of the firearm being used,” said Dean. “Firearm cases continue to plague this community.”

From the prisoners’ dock, Hill told the judge that he was in a bad place when the raid happened.

“I’ve changed a lot. I know I made a mistake and I’m doing everything I can to change.”

Edward told Hill that drug abuse is a problem on Six Nations.

“A crack house with individuals ingesting crack and killing themselves — that image is the worst one can picture for where your community is right now,” the judge said.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“How do we go about changing this plague?”

Edward pointed out that keeping addicts in jail costs $120 a day. It is cheaper to hire more counsellors than jail more addicts, he said.

“Judges are concerned about whether the easy answer – to throw people in jail – is necessarily the right answer.”

Edward made a recommendation on Hill’s sentence that he get education toward completing his high school equivalency certificate and urged Hill to make a plan for further education once he was out of jail.

“Get your upgrade and help your community,” said the judge. “Lord knows your community needs help.”

Edward accepted the defence’s request for a global sentence of 18 months, leaving Hill 11 months to serve after accounting for time he spend in jail awaiting trial.

SGamble@postmedia.com

@EXPSGamble