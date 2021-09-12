Judge says father 'weaponized' children in bitter divorce

A bitter divorce and child custody battle in Brantford ended with the children “damaged,” according to a family court judge.

The mother, a teacher, and the father, a police officer, each wanted the kids.

He worked to turn the children against her.

She secretly recorded him.

They called the police on each other, time and again.

The children sometimes were urged to take sides or report on what was going on in the other parent’s home.

“This trial has been a highlight reel of how not to behave as a parent,” said Justice Robert MacLeod in family court in August as he released a decision into a trial involving the former couple.

After 12 days of sifting through evidence, the judge ruled that both parents had made serious errors.

But the judge said the mother’s transgressions paled “in comparison, by orders of magnitude, to the inexcusable behaviour” of the father.

“When he did not get his way, he promised to ruin her by weaponizing (the children) against her,” said MacLeod, adding the man showed “little regard at all for his children.”

The judge had to sort through evidence of the father’s affair with the mother’s best friend, the mother’s affair with the husband of her best friend and numerous police reports.

MacLeod determined that, after a separation in 2015, the father “carefully constructed a scenario whereby he was innocent” for the marital breakup in the eyes of his children and he was loath to admit to anything to the contrary, despite a video captured by the mother. The 39-minute recording features the father promising to turn the children against the mother every day “between now and the time they get married.”