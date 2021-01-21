Judge rejects joint submission for time served in arson

Article content

In a rare move, a Brantford judge turned down a joint submission for time served and sent back to jail a man who set a fire in the lobby of an apartment building at 8 Olivetree Rd.

The Crown and defence had agreed to treat as mischief offences that fire, which burned itself out, and an incident in which Sheldon Walsh, 28, tried to start a fire at an apartment building at 44 Oxford St. But Justice Colette Good disagreed.

“He’s burning property that a lot of people live in and they’ve been traumatized because it was at a time of day when most of them were in bed sleeping and a lot might not have been able to get out,” said Good.

The judge noted that tenants of the more than 50 units ranged in age from 65 to 100 and included people with mobility issues.

Court was that Walsh was homeless and dealing with mental-health issues. An Ojibwa man from near Thunder Bay, Ont., Walsh had come to Brantford to find shelter and ended up sleeping in the lobby of the Olivetree building at the end of last May when he was kicked out by a manager. Walsh threated to burn the building and the manager called police after finding matches where the man had been sleeping.