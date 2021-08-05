Judge concerned about 'brazen disregard for human life'
A local judge said he’s seeing the “brazen disregard for human life” increase as more cases involving charges of murder, attempted murder and manslaughter move through the courts.
Ontario Court Justice Gethin Edward spoke out about the violence while ruling on a case where a man was lured to an abandoned building in Delhi Norfolk County and shot in the face with a BB gun that met the legal definition of a firearm. Two other men held a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to “shank” him before robbing him.
The victim required surgery to remove a pellet lodged under his eye.
Edward said Ontario Court never used to deal with murders.
“But I’ve dealt with two in the last month,” he said in May.
“How do you get to the point where, what was once in a small town a huge event, is so commonplace?”
The judge, who was appointed to the bench in 1996, said murder charges used to be heard exclusively in the Superior Court of Justice in either Brantford or Simcoe, where a visiting judge would deal with the community’s one or two annual murders.
“Now we’re dealing with one or two murders a month,” he said, referring to the cases that revisit Ontario Court, often monthly, to move through the process.
The judge said he hopes someone will begin to research the cases to help gain an understanding of what leads some people to such violence.
“What worries me is we’re seeing younger and younger individuals involved with gunplay and gun violence and I’m trying to understand where this brazen disregard for human life comes from,” said Edward, noting that he sees multiple cases of young people growing up with mental-health issues, family trauma and addictions.
“It’s almost like society is afraid to talk about these tragedies, because it is a tragedy.”
Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis, who has been in the position for almost two years, said gun violence has become part of the community as problems associated with the Toronto area migrate here.
“There’s not necessarily an increase but a consistency in gun violence,” Davis said.
“We used to say, ‘Thank goodness we’re in Brantford and not Toronto.’ But that’s not our reality any more.”
In 2016, there were two homicides in the city and one on Six Nations of the Grand River.
In 2017, there was one Brantford homicide, one Brant County homicide and two homicides and one attempted homicide on Six Nations.
In 2018, the city saw one homicide, two attempted homicides and one manslaughter charge, while there was one attempted murder in Brant and a triple homicide believed to have taken place on Six Nations.
In 2019, there were four Brantford people killed, and an attempted murder in each of Brant County and Six Nations.
In 2020, there were three homicides and two attempted murders in Brantford, and a homicide and an attempted murder on Six Nations.
So far this year, there have been two homicides and an attempted murder in the city.
At a glance
Murder, attempted murder and manslaughter charges that continue in court include:
• The triple homicide of Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamieson, allegedly committed on Six Nations on Nov 2, 2018. Nicholas Shipman, Jamie Beaver and Thomas Bomberry each face second-degree murder charges and continue dealing with pre-trial motions in Superior Court. Vernon Shipman was charged with being an accessory to murder and has a trial scheduled for next April in Ontario Court.
• Abdelaziz Faiz Ibrahim, 24, was arrested in April and charged with first-degree murder in the July 8, 2019, shooting death of Coby (Kareem) Carter.
• Multiple men are charged with first-degree murder in the double homicide of Larry Reynolds and Lynn Van Every on Park Road South on July 18, 2019. While Kareem Zedan pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Nathan Howes, Salloum Jassem, Malik Mbuyi, Thomy Baiz-Euesebio, Dylan Alridge and Terrell Philbert all continue through the court system. They also face charges of conspiracy to murder Roger Van Every, the son of the dead couple.
• On Feb. 8, 2020, three men were shot at the Galaxy Motel, leaving one dead, one permanently paralyzed and one with minor wounds. Shajjad Idrish and Roger Van Every face first-degree murder charges. Two others pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. The murder charges don’t return to the court until 2022 for pretrial motions.
• Shannon (Burnside) MacDougall was found dead on March 11, 2020. Her homicide wasn’t confirmed for eight months. In March, a $10,000 reward was offered for information about the crime and, in June, Christine Birt was charged with second-degree murder.
• Donald MacNeil was found stabbed to death in his Brantford home on May 26, 2020. A few days later, his son, Malcolm MacNeil, was charged with first-degree murder. He has been committed for trial in the Superior Court of Justice.
• On June 13, 2020, a victim died of a drug overdose. Last September, Brantford police charged Jeremy George Folk with manslaughter. Folk returns to court in September.
• Alana or Alanna Hill and Lorne General were charged on Aug 16, 2020 by Six Nations police with attempted murder and aggravated assault on a man.
• On Nov. 7, 2020, three men, Jahwayne Smart, Rashawn Chambers and Cjay Hobbs, were charged by Brantford police with attempted murder. Each return to court this month.
• Six Nations police charged Eric Smoke and Andrew Smoke with the Nov. 30, 2020 homicide of Andrew Davis. Each will return to court in the fall.
• An unnamed 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the April 14 death of Isaiah Castillo and Taylor Brian Pasco was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
• Elijah Marfoh and Cleveland VanEvery face first-degree murder charges in the April 17 shooting death of Nebiyu Myers.
