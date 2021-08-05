Judge concerned about 'brazen disregard for human life'

A local judge said he’s seeing the “brazen disregard for human life” increase as more cases involving charges of murder, attempted murder and manslaughter move through the courts.

Ontario Court Justice Gethin Edward spoke out about the violence while ruling on a case where a man was lured to an abandoned building in Delhi Norfolk County and shot in the face with a BB gun that met the legal definition of a firearm. Two other men held a knife to the victim’s throat and threatened to “shank” him before robbing him.

The victim required surgery to remove a pellet lodged under his eye.

Edward said Ontario Court never used to deal with murders.

“But I’ve dealt with two in the last month,” he said in May.

“How do you get to the point where, what was once in a small town a huge event, is so commonplace?”

The judge, who was appointed to the bench in 1996, said murder charges used to be heard exclusively in the Superior Court of Justice in either Brantford or Simcoe, where a visiting judge would deal with the community’s one or two annual murders.

“Now we’re dealing with one or two murders a month,” he said, referring to the cases that revisit Ontario Court, often monthly, to move through the process.

The judge said he hopes someone will begin to research the cases to help gain an understanding of what leads some people to such violence.

“What worries me is we’re seeing younger and younger individuals involved with gunplay and gun violence and I’m trying to understand where this brazen disregard for human life comes from,” said Edward, noting that he sees multiple cases of young people growing up with mental-health issues, family trauma and addictions.