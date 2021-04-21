Jail for man found 'lying in wait' for ex-partner
A man found by Brantford police hiding in the shower of his ex-partner’s home wearing gloves, two sets of clothing and carrying a garrote in his pocket was sentenced to jail.
“It was a particularly chilling incident,” said assistant Crown attorney Derek Zuraw, adding that Charles C. Broadhurst, 42, “seemed to be lying in wait” for his ex-partner.
“It’s very distressing, to say the least.”
Broadhurst was convicted in Ontario Court of breaking and entering and failing to comply with a release order. He also pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 for stealing his ex-partner’s phone during a fight.
Zuraw noted that a judge must “sentence on what did happen rather than what could of happened.”
Justice Colette Good sentenced Broadhurst to the equivalent of two years less a day and ordered him back to jail for 200 days
Zuraw told court that police responded to a domestic argument in January 2020 and Broadhurst was granted bail on the condition he not return to his Diana Avenue home.
But, on March 24, 2020, Broadhurst was seen going into the home carrying a sledgehammer. A neighbour called police who arrived 15 minutes later to find that Broadhurst had drawn the curtains and refused to answer the door.
Concerned that the man’s ex-partner and children might be in the house, police forced open the door.
Zuraw said the main floor had been “destroyed,” with two televisions broken, a shelving unit smashed, a couch flipped over and many photos and trinkets tossed around.
Broadhurst was in the bathroom, hiding behind a shower curtain and wearing two hoodies and jeans over jogging pants and carrying a garrote.
Good described a garrote as a wire with handles on either end and whose sole purpose is to strangle someone.
Defence lawyer David Maltby said his client wasn’t thinking properly at the time.
“He was in a state of paranoia.”
Maltby presented documents that showed Broadhurst has a mental health diagnosis and does well when he is on medication.
“I’m very sorry for what happened,” Broadhurst told the judge. “I wasn’t well at the time.”
The judge said Broadhurst’s behaviour was “extremely alarming” and his short criminal record includes possession of a weapon, for which he was sentenced, as a first offender, to 110 days.
“That tells me whatever weapon involved was rather serious.”
She placed Broadhurst on probation for three years and said he must take his medications, avoid street drugs and make use of community supervision.
He’s to stay at least two kilometres away from where his ex-partner lives or works, submit a sample of his DNA for the national offenders data-bank and have no weapons for the rest of his life.
“If you don’t follow those orders, I expect you will go to jail for a very long time,” said the judge.
