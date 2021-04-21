Jail for man found 'lying in wait' for ex-partner

A man found by Brantford police hiding in the shower of his ex-partner’s home wearing gloves, two sets of clothing and carrying a garrote in his pocket was sentenced to jail.

“It was a particularly chilling incident,” said assistant Crown attorney Derek Zuraw, adding that Charles C. Broadhurst, 42, “seemed to be lying in wait” for his ex-partner.

“It’s very distressing, to say the least.”

Broadhurst was convicted in Ontario Court of breaking and entering and failing to comply with a release order. He also pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 for stealing his ex-partner’s phone during a fight.

Zuraw noted that a judge must “sentence on what did happen rather than what could of happened.”

Justice Colette Good sentenced Broadhurst to the equivalent of two years less a day and ordered him back to jail for 200 days

Zuraw told court that police responded to a domestic argument in January 2020 and Broadhurst was granted bail on the condition he not return to his Diana Avenue home.