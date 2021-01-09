Iroquois Lodge staffer was vaccinated in Hamilton

Article content
A social media post by a staff member from Six Nations’ long-term care home pushed the administration to answer questions about how the vaccine is being distributed within the reserve community.
In a news release on Saturday, the elected council said a staffer who had announced she had received the vaccine had been inoculated in Hamilton and not on Six Nations.
“To clarify and address a Facebook post made by a staff member at Iroquois Lodge earlier yesterday, Six Nations is not administering vaccinations at this time but is working toward confirming the priority list, staffing and distribution logistics,” said the news release.
The council confirmed some long-term care staff had been vaccinated at Hamilton Health Sciences Hospital on Saturday with the Pfizer vaccine, which is being delivered to specific hub hospitals.
A Six Nations Vaccination Task Force was formed in late December and is now working to create a prioritization list for vulnerable community members and for all other band members who want to receive the vaccination.