Iroquois Lodge staffer was vaccinated in Hamilton

The task force is guided by the provincial ethical framework that ensures a fair prioritization list.

Elected council members are also participating in provincial and federal discussions about the vaccine roll-out and will continue to represent Six Nations at those tables.

The Canadian government has recognized that indigenous communities are at higher risk than many others due to lack of support and resources, higher poverty levels, and denser living conditions. Diabetes, which has a higher lever in native communities also is considered a COVID-19 risk factor.

A councillor told the community recently that 40,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to Ontario’s 133 First Nations, along with those who live and work in long-term care, older adults, front line healthcare workers and adults in indigenous communities.

That led to many less-than-enthusiastic responses from community members who insisted their grandparents in Iroquois Lodge would not be getting the vaccine.

“No way, no how is my family gettin this vaccine,” wrote one person on Facebook. “Another way of tryin to get rid of us. (Might as) well wrap it in a blanket like the small pox,” referring to a documented case of the British in 1763 trying to reduce the number of natives in Delaware by introducing the smallpox virus in gifted blankets.

“Community members are reminded that vaccination is not mandatory and will be a personal choice when it becomes readily available,” says the news release.

“It is important to note that any vaccination plans are highly dependent on the availability of vaccine and we are still waiting on directives from the province.

“We appreciate the community’s patience during these hectic times and will look to provide more updates on vaccine roll-out next week.”

The council reminded members to maintain public health precautions and gather only with those in their immediate household.

