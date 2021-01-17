Investigators trying to determine cause of fatal fire

Article content

An investigation into a Saturday morning fire that took the life of a White Owl Crescent woman is continuing.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, Brantford Fire Department and Brantford Police were back at the home at 89 White Owl Crescent on Sunday to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire broke out sometime around 11 a.m. and was discovered by neighbours.

“We smelled something burning and went around our place and checked all our plugs,” Tabitha Hicks, who lives next door at 87 White Owl Crescent, said. “It smelled like something had been left plugged into long and was burning.

“We couldn’t find anything but when we opened the back door we could hear the smoke alarms going off next door.”

They called 911 and her husband, Jimmy Reynolds, went next door and discovered black smoke coming out of their neighbour’s home.

Brantford firefighters arrived quickly and were joined by Brant Brantford Paramedics and Brantford police. Firefighters found and pulled a woman out of a second floor bedroom and she was rushed to Brantford General Hospital by paramedics. The woman, who has not been identified, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

No one else was in the residence at the time of the fire.

Hicks described her neighbour as reserved, someone who kept to herself adding she had only met her a couple of times.

On Sunday, investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Brantford Fire Chief Todd Binkley confirmed that the home did have working smoke alarms.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Detective Jeff Cotter at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271.

