International Villages cancelled due to COVID-19

The Brantford International Villages Festival has been cancelled for a second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a really hard to have to do this again but really we just couldn’t wait any longer,” festival president Pat Eyzenga said Monday. “Volunteers have to be organized, halls have to be booked and food needs to be prepared.

“There’s just too much uncertainty and so we really felt we had to make a decision to cancel.”

This year’s festival was slated for July 7 to 10.

“I really missed the festival last year and I’m really sad that it’s not going to go ahead again this year,” said Eyzenga. “But I really don’t think we have a choice.”

She said organizers can’t afford to spend a lot of money preparing for the festival only to have it cancelled at the last minute.

The festival features entertainment and cuisine reflecting the cultures that make up the community. The villages that participated 2019 included: Atlantic Canada; British; Caribbean; Chinese; Fiesta Pinoy; German; Hungarian; India; Italian; Latin America; Muslim; New York, New York; Philippine; Polish Polonaise; Polish Warzawa; Scottish; and Ukrainian.

Eyzenga said she and festival’s board of directors are optimistic the festival will return in 2022, when it is scheduled to run from July 6 to 9.

The festival is the latest large local public event to be cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Organizers of the 2021 Community Air Show in Brantford announced in January that this year’s show, slated for early September, would not go ahead.

