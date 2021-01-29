Influenza halted by COVID precautions

COVID-19 precautions have helped keep down influenza cases.

The Brant County Health Unit says confirmed influenza cases stopped last April.

“We had 99 cases from January to April and zero cases after April,” Filip Pajtondziev, the health unit’s manager for infectious disease, said Friday.

“The control measures in place for COVID – limiting close contact, wearing a face covering, staying home, and screening wherever we go – are all helping and playing a big role in reducing influenza.”’

Also there was  an increased demand for seasonal flu shots.

“We don’t keep numbers on the amount of flu vaccine administered,” said health unit spokesperson Ryan Spiteri. “But I can tell you we definitely saw a higher demand this year than in years past.”

Flu shots are offered free at area pharmacies and offices of family doctors. And, for the first time since 2015, the health unit last year also offered flu clinics, administering 686 vaccinations, said Spiteri.

Pajtondziev said he hopes the lessons learned during the pandemic will remain when the virus is gone.

“We’ve seen one thing that’s really, really important is good hand hygiene. Washing your hands and respiratory etiquette goes a long, long way toward good health.”

Pajtondziev said people should be reminded about the importance of getting flu shots.

“They’re free and proven to be safe and, even in a pandemic, can help. So, we want the public to know influenza vaccines are available and they still have to protect themselves.”

Pajtondziev said his department, which also monitors tuberculosis, salmonella and enteric outbreaks, has been working with long-term care, retirement and group homes to ensure everyone is educated about infection control. If there’s a reported “lapse” in that control, the health unit investigates.

“We have public health inspectors and registered nurses on the infectious disease team and go out to provide information to institutions to make sure they’re able to keep residents and staff safe at the homes.”

