A fundraiser for the Grand River Council on Aging surpassed organizers’ expectations.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The inaugural Grand Parade, held virtually on Sept. 18, attracted 72 walkers who raised $31,930, topping the goal of $26,500.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Inaugural Grand Parade raises more than $31,000 Back to video

That ranked Brantford fifth among 25 locations across Canada that hosted Grand Parades. Almost $500,000 was raised nationally.

Lucy Marco, president of the council’s board, said funds raised locally are important for the group’s programs.

“Funds raised will ensure continuation of the Info Hub, seniors discount directory, community at home workshops and newsletters and continue all the community development activities that are necessary to work towards an age-friendly community for everyone, from 5 to 105.”

Marco noted that the pandemic forced the group to cancel its annual fundraiser, Taco Fest. And coming up with fundraisers that would meet COVID-19 safety protocols was difficult, she said.

“The Grand Parade was the answer.”

Donations will be accepted until Oct. 31.