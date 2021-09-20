Impaired driving complaint leads to abandoning child charges

Expositor staff
An Ohsweken woman is facing three counts of abandoning a child after police on Six Nations of the Grand River investigated an impaired driving complaint on the morning of Sept. 15.

Police said they stopped a vehicle on Seneca Road that was seen driving onto a lawn and almost into a ditch.

Three children were in the back of the vehicle.

The woman is also charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

