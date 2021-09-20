Article content

An Ohsweken woman is facing three counts of abandoning a child after police on Six Nations of the Grand River investigated an impaired driving complaint on the morning of Sept. 15.

Police said they stopped a vehicle on Seneca Road that was seen driving onto a lawn and almost into a ditch.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Impaired driving complaint leads to abandoning child charges Back to video

Three children were in the back of the vehicle.

The woman is also charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.