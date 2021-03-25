Impaired driver jailed six months
Article content
A woman who had been drinking when she got into an accident in Brant County on Sept. 30, 2018, pleaded guilty in Ontario Court to impaired driving causing bodily harm.
Chelsea Anne-Marie Stone, 35. was one of two drivers seriously injured in crash.
Impaired driver jailed six months Back to video
She was sentenced by Justice Kathleen Baker to six months in jail and prohibited from driving for three years.
Baker also ordered that Stone to have no contact with the other driver in the crash and to not buy, possess or consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances during her one-year probation.
Pleads guilty
A local man, who has no fixed address, cleared up charges from 10 different dates over the last few years when he appeared in Ontario Court.
Dorien Riches, 25, pleaded guilty to nine charges and saw six charges withdrawn.
He pleaded guilty to a 2017 breach of probation in 2017, and obstructing police in 2019 and 2020.
Last June, Riches assaulted a woman and stole her bong and cannabis. In July, he assaulted her again. He pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, breaking probation and transportation fraud.
Advertisement
Article content
He pleaded guilty to breaking probation two more times, last October and November.
Justice Gethin Edward gave him nine months of credit for time he had already spent in jail and sent him back to jail for a further month.
Time served
A local man who pleaded guilty to eight offences when he appeared in court recently was sentenced to time he had already served.
Michael D. McEwen, 20, pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, taking a vehicle from a family member, two counts of driving while prohibited, impaired driving and breach of probation.
McEwen also pleaded guilty to assault and robbery with a weapon in a 2019 incident when he stole an iPhone while armed with a folding knife.
Justice Robert Gee credited McEwen with more than nine months he had already served in jail and placed him on a two-year probation.
Assault charge
A Brantford man, originally charged with sexual assault against a woman last Oct. 18, was allowed to plead guilty in Ontario Court to simple assault.
Matthew William Mehlenbacher, 26, also pleaded guilty to an earlier charge of threatening death or bodily harm.
Justice Gethin Edward sentenced him to 105 days already served, giving him to extra pre-sentence time credit.
Mehlenbacher was released from jail last fall after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in the case of the Galaxy Motel shooting that left Jason Kossatz, 42, dead, a second man with life-altering injuries and a third man wounded. In that case, he was originally charged with begin an accessory after the fact to murder. The court accepted that Mehlenbacher and a woman were outside the motel room when the shootings occurred but that Mehlenbacher had destroyed his cellphone, which could have been a source of evidence.
SGamble@postmedia.com
@EXPSGamble