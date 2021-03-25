Article content

A woman who had been drinking when she got into an accident in Brant County on Sept. 30, 2018, pleaded guilty in Ontario Court to impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Chelsea Anne-Marie Stone, 35. was one of two drivers seriously injured in crash.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Impaired driver jailed six months Back to video

She was sentenced by Justice Kathleen Baker to six months in jail and prohibited from driving for three years.

Baker also ordered that Stone to have no contact with the other driver in the crash and to not buy, possess or consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances during her one-year probation.

Pleads guilty

A local man, who has no fixed address, cleared up charges from 10 different dates over the last few years when he appeared in Ontario Court.

Dorien Riches, 25, pleaded guilty to nine charges and saw six charges withdrawn.

He pleaded guilty to a 2017 breach of probation in 2017, and obstructing police in 2019 and 2020.

Last June, Riches assaulted a woman and stole her bong and cannabis. In July, he assaulted her again. He pleaded guilty to two charges of assault, breaking probation and transportation fraud.