Hospital visitors seen as 'essential'

Brantford General Hospital is allowing a limited number of visitors during the current provincial COVID-19 lockdown.

Each patient can designate two people as essential visitors, who must make appointments to go to the hospital. In some cases, such as when a patient is in palliative care or a religious ceremony is planned, exceptions are made.

“At this point, we’re comfortable with the current policy based on risk assessment of incidence and active cases in the community,” said Martin Ruaux, vice-president, clinical and chief nurse executive with the Brant Community Healthcare System, which operates BGH and the Willett urgent-care clinic in Paris.

But he noted that new signs will be posted soon at hospital entrances, warning visitors they will be removed if they don’t follow COVID-19 protocols.

At the beginning of the pandemic last March, no visitors were permitted at BGH and the Willett.

“During Wave 1, we were in a situation of uncertainty and moved with an abundance of caution,” said Ruaux.

“Now, we’ve put a different structure in place where we’ve changed some of the physical environment through seating and psychical barriers.”

But some hospital staff said that permitting visitors makes their jobs riskier.

“This is a provincial lockdown and that means everyone stays home,” said a personal support worker, who asked not to be identified.

“There are special exemptions, of course, but a lot of people coming here are staying over their (allotted) one-hour visit, removing masks, eating – all things that are not allowed for visitors.”

The PSW said staff are too buy to police visitors.

Ruaux said a recent visiting policy review aims to give staff the tools to be supported in any situation.

“We know from Wave 1 how important visitors are to the health and well-being of patients,” he said.

“As to if visitors are more beneficial or detrimental, we say they’re welcome in a controlled way because they’re essential. But we remind people we’re asking for scheduled visitors only and we will be reinforcing the guidelines to keep our staff and community safe.”

Visitors must be 18 or older and can schedule visits, 24 hours in advance, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One person can be with a patient in the emergency room.

