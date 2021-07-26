Helicopter pilot's 'lucky day' after surviving crash

A pilot survived a crash Sunday after a helicopter appeared to clip some power lines while conducting an aerial spray north of the Brantford airport.

The pilot, who is in their mid-30s, sustained some fractures and minor injuries and was taken to hospital, said Russell King, chief of Brant-Brantford paramedics services.

He said it was the pilot’s “lucky day to buy a lottery ticket.”

Brantford police said the pilot was crop dusting when they crashed at about 7 a.m. on the front lawn of the Grand Valley Christian Centre at Golf and Powerline roads. Area roads were reopened at about 5 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Chris Krepski, a spokesman for the board, said preliminary information is that the Robinson R44 helicopter collided with a power line.

The helicopter’s body was heavily damaged and cockpit crushed.

The helicopter is registered to Apex Helicopters of Wingham, Ont., which bills itself on its website as the only helicopter company in Ontario dedicated to “agricultural spraying and crop protection.”

Office manager Shondra Vankoughnett, wife of Apex owner Chris Vankoughnett, said Sunday that the pilot is expected to recover.

“That’s good news,” she told Postmedia’s Monte Sonnenberg.

She said she knows “very little” about the accident.

“All I know is our pilot hit a wire.”

She said the pilot likely was dusting a corn field before the crash.

“That’s mostly what we do,” said Vankoughnett. “We do some soybeans, some wheat, but mostly corn.”

Apex has four craft in its fleet.

The spec sheet on the Apex website said the R44 seats four – including the pilot — and is powered by a 221-horsepower six-cylinder engine, It has a top speed of 130 m.p.h., can fly to a height of 14,000 feet and weighs 1,400 pounds.

With files from Canadian Press