It’s hot out there and the city is urging residents to take precautions.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A heat warning was issued on Monday by the medical officer of health for the Brant County Health Unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heat warning issued by health unit Back to video

A warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31C during the day and a minimum temperature of 21C or higher in the evening, or a humidex higher than 40C.

The alert remains in effect until a cancellation is issued.

Hot and humid conditions are forecast through to Tuesday. Maximum daytime temperatures from 31 to 34C are expected with humidex values near 40.

Overnight low temperatures are forecast to fall to only 21 to 25 degrees, providing little relief from the heat. A cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening ending the high heat and humidity.

Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat, and those with certain medical conditions.

Symptoms of heat-related illness may include extreme thirst and decreased urination, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing, vomiting and rapid heartbeat.

The city has several splash pads open, offering a way to cool down. They include: