A heat warning has been issued for Brantford and Brant County.

A heat warning is issued when Environment Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31 C during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 C or higher during the evening, or a humidex higher than 40 C. The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued by the Brant County Health Unit.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Heat warning issued Back to video

“Everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions,” the city said in a news release.

“Symptoms of heat-related illness may include: extreme thirst and decreased urination, dizziness or fainting, rapid breathing, vomiting, and rapid heartbeat. If you experience any of these symptoms seek immediate medical attention. Check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel negative health impacts of the heat.”

For tips to stay safe during a heat alert, visit the health unit’s website at bchu.org.

The city said three splash pads are open: They are Bridle Park Path (55 Palomino Dr.), 10 a.m. to dusk; Harmony Square (89 Dalhousie St.), 10 a.m. to dusk; and Mohawk Park Sprinklemania (51 Lynwood Dr.) , 10 a.m. to 7 p.m..

The Tutela Splash Pad in Tutela Park is closed for maintenance, the city said.

In Brant County, splash pads in Burford, Paris and St. George are open, as is the Paris community pool. For full details about the pool and splash pad, visit www.brant.ca/Aquatics.