Health unit to open 3,100 additional vaccination appointments

The Brant County Health Unit announced Thursday afternoon that it will open an additional 3,100 COVID-19 vaccine appointment spaces for local residents aged 80 and older.

The health unit said it expects that upwards of 85 per cent of residents in this age bracket will have received a vaccine after this set of appointments are completed.

The additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available for booking beginning on March 5 at 10 a.m. when the online registration link will be posted at www.bchu.org/COVID19Vaccines.

The health unit said it “strongly recommends” online booking.

“If you are unable to book online, please ask a family member, loved one or friend for assistance. If you are unable to book online, please call 519-753-4937 ext. 416.”

More clinics for those aged 80 and older also will be announced after this set of appointments has been filled, the health unit said.

The health unit also announced that the Brant-Brantford Paramedic station at 355 Henry St. in Brantford will be used as an on-site/satellite clinic to assist with ensuring that local residents, aged 80 and older, can continue to receive vaccinations.