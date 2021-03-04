Health unit to open 3,100 additional vaccination appointments
The Brant County Health Unit announced Thursday afternoon that it will open an additional 3,100 COVID-19 vaccine appointment spaces for local residents aged 80 and older.
The health unit said it expects that upwards of 85 per cent of residents in this age bracket will have received a vaccine after this set of appointments are completed.
The additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available for booking beginning on March 5 at 10 a.m. when the online registration link will be posted at www.bchu.org/COVID19Vaccines.
The health unit said it “strongly recommends” online booking.
“If you are unable to book online, please ask a family member, loved one or friend for assistance. If you are unable to book online, please call 519-753-4937 ext. 416.”
More clinics for those aged 80 and older also will be announced after this set of appointments has been filled, the health unit said.
The health unit also announced that the Brant-Brantford Paramedic station at 355 Henry St. in Brantford will be used as an on-site/satellite clinic to assist with ensuring that local residents, aged 80 and older, can continue to receive vaccinations.
“This site has been utilized in the past to vaccinate other Phase One priority populations. This location is completely accessible and meets the criteria necessary to host an on-site/satellite clinic.”
The health unit said it expects all residents aged 80 and older, who wish to receive vaccine, will have done so by the end of March.
Beginning March 5, the health unit will not be booking second-dose appointments for those making appointments to receive their first dose.
“This change is being made to ensure flexibility should the province’s guidance around second-dose timelines change. Reminders to book second-dose appointments will be sent at the appropriate time for those without a scheduled second-dose appointment. If residents have a second dose appointment currently booked, it will still remain scheduled until further notice.”
The health unit’s board of health will hold a special meeting on March 5 to review its vaccination plan.
Mass immunization clinics were opened this week at One Market, the former downtown mall at 1 Market St. in Brantford, which is now part of the Laurier Brantford campus, and at the Paris fairgrounds at 139 Silver St. in Paris.
Brantford councillors are calling the clinic to be moved out of One Market, citing concerns raised by the public about lack of easy access to the site, particularly for seniors.