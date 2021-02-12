Health unit reports zero new COVID-19 cases

Vincent Ball
Feb 12, 2021  •  54 minutes ago  •  1 minute read

The Brant County Health Unit on Friday reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

And no one is in Brantford General Hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the community and all are in self-isolation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, Brantford-Brant has recorded 1,384 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,358 have been resolved.

Twelve people in Brantford-Brant have died as a result of the virus.

Meanwhile, 69,032 tests for the virus have been performed since the start of the pandemic.

Brantford-Brant is scheduled to emerge from the provincial lockdown on Tuesday and enter the province’s colour-coded framework. An announcement about which colour Brantford-Brant will enter is expected later Friday.

This story will be updated later Friday following the announcement by provincial public health officials.

